64th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Alex Soliday | Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 64th Troop Command stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis., Nov. 2, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from on leader to another. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Soliday)

A new commander took the reins of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s most diverse brigade during a change of command ceremony November 2, 2024, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis.



Col. Jade Beehler, the outgoing commander of 64th Troop Command, relinquished his duties to incoming commander Col. Kurt Southworth.



“Command is a privilege and an honor,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew Strub, the Wisconsin National Guard's Deputy Adjutant General for Army, and the ceremony’s presiding officer. “It's also one of the most demanding assignments in the Army. It requires partnership and sacrifice from the whole family.”



Beehler served as the 64th Troop Command Commander from Apr. 2, 2022, to Nov. 2, 2024. During Beehler’s tenure, he led over 1,600 Soldiers across four battalions ensuring the highest levels of operational effectiveness and readiness through diverse mission sets. He was key to the brigade's success on complex operations domestically and abroad.



Southworth previously served as the commander of 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment in Madison. Southworth also served as the Wisconsin National Guard's J4, as the deputy J6, and the Deputy Brigade Commander of 64th Troop Command.



After officially taking command, Southworth had the opportunity to address the unit for the first time.



“I'm honored to embrace the purpose of command of one of the finest and most diverse brigades in the nation,” said Southworth.



As commander of the 64th Troop Command, Southworth will be responsible for the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment, 641st Troop Command Battalion, 732nd Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, and the 54th Civil Support Team.



A change of command is a military tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility from a unit or command. The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander to an incoming commander ensures the unit and Soldiers attached, are never without official leadership; representing a continuation of trust and allegiance of Soldiers to their unit’s commander.