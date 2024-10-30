Family Ties: Unprecedented Deployment for 20 Military Families

Photo By Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson | “That is one thing about the 148th Fighter Wing, the family members serving together...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson | “That is one thing about the 148th Fighter Wing, the family members serving together embody a profound commitment to service, not only to their country but also to each other, united by a shared sense of duty, sacrifice and honor and their service to the Minnesota Air National Guard” said 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Nathan Aysta. Twenty sets of family members from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing deployed together, including parents, siblings, spouses, cousins, uncles and nephews. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Addie Peterson) see less | View Image Page

In a remarkable display of familial bonds and dedication to service, 20 sets of family members from the Minnesota National Guard’s 148th Fighter Wing deployed together to the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan, earlier this year. This unique deployment, which included parents, siblings, and even spouses, reflects the increasingly close-knit nature of military families and the shared commitment to duty that unites them.



“That is one thing about the 148th Fighter Wing, the family members serving together embody a profound commitment to service, not only to their country but also to each other, united by a shared sense of duty, sacrifice, and honor and their service to the Minnesota Air National Guard,” said 148th Fighter Wing Commander, Col. Nathan Aysta.



Among the deployed families are the Sunnarborg siblings, Senior Airmen Mallory and Staff Sgt. Macy.



“It’s so fun to share the same experiences as her and I don’t know what I would do without her here,” said Mallory Sunnarborg. “We can always rely on each other.”



Macy Sunnarborg, who deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia in 2022 without family members, reflected on the difference between the two situations, "Having Mal here, I feel like I don’t miss home as much because home is here."



Another family, the Gigliottis, Chief Master Sergeant Ryan and Senior Airman Joey are father and son who have deployed twice together. They previously deployed Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia in 2022.



“It’s just really cool to be with him and watch him grow in his career,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ryan Gigliotti. “Sometimes the hardest part of deploying is missing your family, and those types of things, and being able to see him makes a big difference. I am just very fortunate to be a part of it.”



The Schmiseks, a married couple within the Wing. Staff Sgt. Matthew Schmisek began his military career in the Army and transferred to the Air National Guard so he and his wife could drill and deploy together as well. “It’s nice being with her,” said Schmisek.



Tech. Sgt. Catherine Schmisek shares her perspective, “It has been an experience. "I never would have thought that I would be on a deployment with my husband, let alone my brothers as well.”



Catherine’s father, Col. John Zupancic, is the Medical Group commander at the 148th Fighter Wing, and her brothers, Staff Sgt. Carl and Staff Sgt. John both work in the 148th Maintenance Squadron.



The deployment of these 20 sets of family members serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by military families across the nation. Their journey will not only strengthen their bonds but will also inspire countless others who share the commitment to serve.