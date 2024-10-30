Family, Service, and Sacrifice: Puerto Rico Guardsmen Deploy as Loved Ones Reflect on Resilience

Photo By Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera | U.S. Sgt. Hassani Ribera assigned to the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 101st...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera | U.S. Sgt. Hassani Ribera assigned to the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 101st Troop Command, and 1st Sgt. Jorge Ribera of the 755th Military Police Company, 92nd military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, pose for a photo at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 3, 2024. The 755th MP Co. mobilized to Honduras to provide base security and support to humanitarian operations accross Central America. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Felix Ortiz Rivera) see less | View Image Page

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico—A quiet resolve filled the air near Muñiz Air Force Base on Nov. 3 as families gathered to say goodbye to members of the 755th Military Police Company, 125th Military Police Battalion, 92nd Military Police Brigade of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard. The unit is set to deploy to Honduras, where it will support security operations as part of an ongoing mission in Central America. For many of these Guardsmen and their families, deployments are familiar, yet the moments leading up to departure remain charged with emotion.



Among the families standing strong was U.S. Army Sgt. Hassani Ribera, a public affairs specialist with the 113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment. As he embraced his father, the first sergeant of the deploying unit, Ribera reflected on the cycles of separation and reunion that have become part of their lives.



“It’s not the first time my dad has been deployed, so I’m not too worried,” Ribera shared, maintaining a steady voice. “There’s always a feeling of uncertainty, but we’re prepared.” For Ribera, who has served in the Puerto Rico Army National Guard for six years, military service is both a family tradition and a personal commitment.



Ribera recalls a moment that left a lasting impact on him: his father’s previous deployment to Honduras coincided with Hurricane Maria, a time when Puerto Rico faced unprecedented devastation. “We couldn’t reach him for almost two weeks,” he remembered. “That was a moment of intense uncertainty for us. Thankfully, we were safe, but it was a wake-up call for me.”



During those challenging weeks, Ribera and his family endured months without power, navigating the aftermath of the storm alone. The experience ultimately inspired him to join the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, where he has since completed two tours of active duty. “Being in the Guard gives me confidence,” he explained. “Now, I feel prepared for any emergency, and I have a support system that I didn’t have back then.”



Families of deploying soldiers share a bond of resilience forged through years of adaptation and strength. Despite the upcoming months of separation, routines and support networks honed over time provide them with stability. “We’ve been through the worst-case scenario before, so this time, we’re ready,” Ribera said, referencing the hardships his family faced after Hurricane Maria. “My mom and I know what to expect, and that makes all the difference.”



As the 755th Military Police Company embarks on its mission, the families left behind stand resolute, embodying resilience and pride in the face of the unknown. Leaning on past experiences as their guide, both soldiers and loved ones are once again prepared to meet the demands of service and sacrifice, supporting each other as they await reunion.