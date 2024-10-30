Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    179th Cyberspace Operations Group Change of Command

    179th Cyber Operations Group Change of Command

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade | U.S. Air Force Col. Bo Cunningham, commander of the 179th Cyber Operations Group, at...... read more read more

    MANSFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Alexis Wade 

    179th Cyberspace Wing

    The 179th Cyberspace Wing’s Cyber Operations Group (COG), Mansfield, Ohio, held a change of command ceremony with Col. Robert Cunningham relinquishing command to Col. Joed Carbonell, November 2, 2024.

    Cunningham led more than 450 airmen across the 5 squadrons during his three years as commander, ensuring the readiness and employment of airmen to conduct cyberspace operations, defense, attack and exploitation in service to the United States Air Force and Combatant Commands.

    Prior to the COG, Cunningham served as the 179th Maintenance Group Commander, successfully aided in the transition of the maintenance and operations groups into a Cyberspace Operations Group during the transition of the Wing from an Airlift mission to the Cyberspace mission.

    Cunningham transferred command to Carbonell, who has had an extensive background in cyberspace.

    Prior to coming to the 179th COG, Carbonell served as the Director of Operations, Cyber National Mission Force, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. In this role, Carbonell led over 2,000 joint force members, executing full-spectrum cyber effects and information operations to deter, disrupt, and defeat malicious cyber and malign influence actors.

    This change of command represents a pivotal shift that underscores the critical role of cybersecurity, further building on the foundation established by Cunningham for the future of the Cyberspace Operations Group under Carbonell’s leadership.

