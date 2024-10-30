179th Cyberspace Operations Group Change of Command

The 179th Cyberspace Wing’s Cyber Operations Group (COG), Mansfield, Ohio, held a change of command ceremony with Col. Robert Cunningham relinquishing command to Col. Joed Carbonell, November 2, 2024.



Cunningham led more than 450 airmen across the 5 squadrons during his three years as commander, ensuring the readiness and employment of airmen to conduct cyberspace operations, defense, attack and exploitation in service to the United States Air Force and Combatant Commands.



Prior to the COG, Cunningham served as the 179th Maintenance Group Commander, successfully aided in the transition of the maintenance and operations groups into a Cyberspace Operations Group during the transition of the Wing from an Airlift mission to the Cyberspace mission.



Cunningham transferred command to Carbonell, who has had an extensive background in cyberspace.



Prior to coming to the 179th COG, Carbonell served as the Director of Operations, Cyber National Mission Force, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. In this role, Carbonell led over 2,000 joint force members, executing full-spectrum cyber effects and information operations to deter, disrupt, and defeat malicious cyber and malign influence actors.



This change of command represents a pivotal shift that underscores the critical role of cybersecurity, further building on the foundation established by Cunningham for the future of the Cyberspace Operations Group under Carbonell’s leadership.

