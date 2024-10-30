Why I Serve: Pick Your Adventure

Photo By Spc. Danielle Sturgill | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James B. Grooms, civil affairs noncommissioned officer with...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Danielle Sturgill | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James B. Grooms, civil affairs noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 360th Civil Affairs brigade, poses for a photo at a range in Hopkins, South Carolina on Nov. 1, 2024. Grooms has served in the Army for over 14 years, and joined the USAR after leaving active duty. He utilized the Army's tuition assistance program to get his bachelor's degree in data science from the College of Charleston in 2023.(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danielle Sturgill) see less | View Image Page

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — Although fall has arrived, a dense heat hangs in the South Carolina air. Sparse sunlight filters through drifting clouds and tree canopies, casting soft shadows on the group of soldiers that are gathered at a range near Fort Jackson, as they prepare to qualify with M17 pistols.



One soldier in the group, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James B. Grooms, a civil affairs noncommissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, reflects on his Army career.



While Grooms' family doesn’t have a long history of military service, he said he was inspired to follow in his uncle's footsteps.



“My uncle served in the Vietnam War as a military police soldier, so he was my primary influence,” he said. “I think because of him, I chose to serve in the Army and I chose to be a military police soldier.”



Grooms’ story began in 2010, when he made the pivotal decision to join the active Army and become a military police, seeking to be part of something larger than himself.



“I wanted to be a part of the most professional warfighting organization on the earth,” he said. “I wanted to get out of my small town and see the world, and I knew the Army could provide that experience to me.”



Grooms said the Army provided the professional growth and opportunity he had been seeking.



He completed military police training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, serving on active duty for nine years. Grooms decided to transition to civilian life, aiming to complete his education.



However, he quickly realized something was missing.



“I was looking for something different. I wanted to keep some of that public service in my day-to-day life, so I joined the Army Reserve,” he said.



Choosing to stay with the Army was an easy decision for Grooms, so he reclassed to civil affairs, graduating from the civil affairs qualification course in the summer of 2021.



“I’ve worked with some of the other branches in joint environments, but there’s something special about the individuals that joined the U.S. Army. They are extremely professional and motivated, which is why I chose to stay.”



As a reservist, Grooms pursued higher education, enrolling in the College of Charleston full-time while utilizing the Army’s tuition assistance program. He says his military background significantly enhanced his academic experience.



“Being a member of the Army completely changed my perspective on higher education,” he said. “It gave me a unique toolbox to tackle every class, every paper, and every project. I had a higher level of discipline and motivation than some of my peers.”



While attending college, Grooms observed many fellow students struggling with student loans.



“A lot of my friends were considering loans for their education,” he said. “I felt fortunate that I served and earned G.I. Bill benefits. My education and rent were taken care of, which completely changed my life.”



In 2023, Grooms graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor's degree in data science, using his degree and applying his expertise as a data scientist for Delta Airlines.



“If you want to learn high-tech skills or general skills training, the Army has a variety of opportunities, from engineers to intelligence analysts,” Grooms said. “The Army is one of the branches that’s really embracing change.”



For those considering military service, Grooms emphasized the opportunities available in the Army.



“If you join, it will definitely take you out of your small hometown. You’ll be able to serve with some of the most courageous individuals on the face of the earth,” he said.



“You get to pick your adventure.”