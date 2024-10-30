Tripoli Sailors Win Video Game Tournament



By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims



USS Tripoli Public Affairs





SAN DIEGO  Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) won first place in a video game competition during Surface Line Week (SLW), October 24.

The tournament lasted 3 days and ended on Thursday.

This tournament provided an opportunity for trust building and the importance of both teamwork and confidence.

Surface Line Week is a week-long event where Navy commands participate in friendly competition. It’s also an opportunity for Sailors to highlight their professional and athletic skills while bolstering surface warfare culture and team building skills.

Tripoli’s team competed against nine teams from three other ships in a bracket style elimination tournament in a first person shooter game. The team consisted of Information Systems Technician Second Class Adrian Alverado, Tyler Soucy, and Sean Halstead. They were familiar with the game and confident in their skills.

“I have at least 500 hours in [the game].” Halstead said. “The team was pretty well rounded. We knew what we were doing.”

When they arrived, they realized all of the other teams brought their own consoles and controllers. The team had to use consoles provided by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation in order to compete.

Despite the setback, the Tripoli team played against each team and managed to work their way to the top, finishing in first place. “We were just playing to have fun.” said, Alverado. “To win.” Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.



