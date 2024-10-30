Tripoli Sailors Win the 41st Surface Line Week Soccer Tournament

By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman James Peer

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



SAN DIEGO – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) won first place in the Surface Line Week (SLW) soccer tournament at Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), Oct. 24, 2024.

The Tripoli soccer team demonstrated strong teamwork and skill in the finals earning them the win against the team from guided-missle destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).

Surface Line Week is a week-long series of events where Navy sea and shore commands come together and participate in friendly competition. It’s also an opportunity for Sailors to highlight their professional and athletic skills while bolstering surface warfare culture, connectedness and team building skills.

Tripoli won 2-0 on a penalty shootout against after a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation time. The Tripoli team took an early lead with a goal from Retail Specialist 1st Class Cyleon Asamoah, who’s also the team coach. Maintaining their advantage, they showcased effective passing and communication that kept the Jack H. Lucas team on the defensive. In the final moments leading up to the whistle, Jack H. Lucas scored to tie the match.

“When our opponents tied the game, I looked around and saw a lot of heads down,” said Asamoah. “I immediately started picking up the guys, motivating them and getting their heads back in the game!”

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Nour Moaoui, the team’s goalie, held strong and prevented any goals in the shootout. The team’s kickers put 2 in the net to win the game.

The team captain, Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Abdul Mohammed, expressed pride in the team’s performance.

“This victory was a huge redemption for us,” said Mohammed. “last year we placed 2nd and this year we managed to push each other all the way through from start to finish.”

The USS Tripoli soccer team received the Surface Line Week Trophy, which is displayed aboard the ship.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego.

