598th Transportation Brigade excels in Command-Level, Army Excellence in Safety Awards

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – The Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command recently announced the winners of the SDDC Command-Level, Army Excellence in Safety Awards for fiscal year 2024 in the following categories:



Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award -Brigade: 598th Transportation Brigade, Sembach, Germany



Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award - Battalion: 839th Transportation Battalion, Camp Darby, Italy



Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety - Noncommissioned Officer: Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Uilelea (838th Transportation Battalion, Kleber Kaserne, Germany)



Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety - Junior-Level Department of the Army Civilian: Ms. Natalia Yancey (838th Transportation Battalion, Kleber Kaserne, Germany)



“On behalf of Col. Whittacre and Command Sgt. Maj. Ruiz, I would like to thank you for your combined efforts in winning every category in the SDDC FY24 Excellence in Safety Award Competition, said Ben Waller, 598th Transportation Brigade deputy to the commander. “None of this would have been possible without the efforts of the incomparable Maja Schulz (brigade safety officer) setting the safety standard and leading the highly successful efforts.”



The awards recognize and honor exceptional dedication to safety, proactive accident prevention, and effective risk management, underscoring the vital role of protecting Department of Defense cargo and personnel to maintain mission readiness.



598th Transportation Brigade was recognized for exemplary safety commitment during high operational tempo missions, the brigade integrated safety across multinational teams while managing record-breaking ammunition and cargo volumes without incident, fostering a "Safety Always" culture through proactive leadership and continuous assessments.



839th Transportation Battalion was recognized for excellence in safety and outstanding cargo and ammunition handling, backed by extensive safety training and a top 25 percent Army Readiness Assessment Program (ARAP) score, the battalion’s proactive leadership fosters a resilient safety culture that protects personnel and mission operations.



Sgt. 1st Class Uilelea was recognized for his leadership in overseeing the safe movement of hazardous materials, preparing thorough after-action reviews, and swiftly addressing risks in high-pressure scenarios contributing to a flawless safety record, with zero accidents or injuries reported under his supervision throughout fiscal year 2024.



Ms. Yancey was recognized for swift implementation of corrective actions during high-volume cargo operations maintaining an accident-free record throughout fiscal year 2024. Her leadership in training stevedores and contractors on stringent safety processes and her meticulous oversight during key missions, including the AS-46 and AS-55 Ammo Missions, ensured the safe handling of high-risk cargo in complex environments.



Congratulations to all award recipients. We commend your dedication and contribution to the Army's Safety and Occupational Health Program, said Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, commanding general of Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command.



To be considered for an award, both individuals and organizations must have made significant improvements and contributions to mishap prevention, among other criteria, during the previous fiscal year, according to Department of the Army Pamphlet 385-10, Army Safety Program.



Award recipients will now advance to compete at the Army Materiel Command level.



The Army Safety Awards Program is designed to recognize, promote and motivate success in accident prevention through risk management by recognizing safety accomplishments of individuals and units in the field. It features positive measurements of current Army goals, improved plaques and certificates and streamlined submission processes. The program also allows organizations to develop additional awards tailored to their unique accident prevention and safety recognition goals.



For more information, visit https://safety.army.mil.

