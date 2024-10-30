Kicking Off San Francisco Fleet Week Aboard the Historic USS Potomac

On Monday, Oct. 7, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Golden Gate kicked off San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) with a tour of the USS Potomac, famously known as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidential yacht. Led by Capt. Gervy Alota, Ensign Dewaylon Wilson, Chief Navy Counselor Wesley Lewison, Ensign Rachael Jones, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Michael Digabriele, the group had the privilege of stepping aboard this historic vessel.



USS Potomac, often referred to as the "Floating White House", played a pivotal role during Roosevelt's presidency, hosting many significant events. The tour, guided by Potomac Association Ambassador Ford Roosevelt and docent Joe Winkel, provided an in-depth look at the rich history of this iconic yacht. Ford Roosevelt, the grandson of former President Roosevelt, shared personal insights, adding a deeper connection to the legacy of this historic treasure.



A highlight of the day was Ensign Jones' interview with Ford Roosevelt, where they discussed the significance of Fleet Week and the USS Potomac’s involvement in the festivities. Capt. Alota also took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of Fleet Week in fostering camaraderie and celebrating the Navy’s role in the community. SFFW is in full swing, with ships like USS Tripoli, USS Somerset, USCGC Bertholf, and HMCS Regina joining the celebrations. The event offers a unique chance for San Francisco residents to connect with their hometown heroes who serve in the military and for the public to witness the incredible capabilities of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard.



Fleet Week serves as a prime opportunity to not only highlight the Navy’s rich history, as embodied by the USS Potomac, but also to spread Navy awareness and showcase the values and mission of the U.S. Navy today. NTAG Golden Gate’s recruiters, including NC1 Digabriele, actively engaged with attendees during the tour, sharing insights about Navy's diverse career opportunities and benefits of serving in Navy. By connecting with the local community through events like this, the Navy fosters a deeper understanding of its role in safeguarding the nation and encourages future leaders to consider joining its ranks.



As SFFW continues, NTAG Golden Gate remains committed to inspire the next generation of Sailors and spread Navy awareness throughout the bay area. The USS Potomac tour and other Fleet Week activities offer the perfect backdrop for meaningful conversations, recruitment efforts, and showcasing the strength and dedication of the U.S. Navy. Join us in celebrating Fleet Week and honoring the service members who protect our nation's freedom, both at home and abroad!

