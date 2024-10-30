Pacific Marines Meet with Singapore Army Staff

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Army, led by Brig. Gen. Tan Cheng Kwee, Chief of Staff - General Staff of the Singapore Armed Forces, hosted a delegation from Pacific Marines, led by Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, deputy commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), for the 2024 iteration of the MARFORPAC - Singapore Army Staff Talks on October 7-10, 2024.



The Staff Talks provided a vital forum for MARFORPAC and the Singapore Army to strengthen coordination on bilateral exercises, operational strategies, and professional exchanges. A significant highlight of this year’s discussions was the visit to the Multi-Mission Range Complex, where both delegations engaged in collaborative assessments of training environments and capabilities.



The agenda included in-depth discussions on mutual capabilities development, reflecting both forces' modernization efforts. Delegates reviewed the five-year plan for the Valiant Mark Exercise series, identifying key areas for enhanced interoperability and planning future joint training exercises that align with evolving operational demands.



During the talks, members of both militaries shared insights into their respective modernization initiatives and operational capabilities. Participants broke into smaller working groups to explore innovative approaches to capability development, focusing on ways to integrate advanced technologies and training methodologies into their respective forces.



“The United States and Singapore share a commitment to upholding the principles of good governance, transparency, and the rule of law,” Maj. Gen. Shipley noted. “These shared values have fostered a deep and enduring partnership, allowing us to address complex security challenges and enhance our collective readiness.”



Both the U.S. Marine Corps and the Singapore Armed Forces are dedicating significant resources to advancing key focus areas, including developing innovative and adaptive processes, integrating advanced technology across all operations, and enhancing strategic decision-making within a dynamic, all-domain operational environment.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, stands as the largest operational command within the Marine Corps and acts as the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. Pacific Marines are committed to working alongside the joint force and like-minded allies to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.

