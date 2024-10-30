Moody AFB SAPR opens new office with enhanced privacy

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Program hosted a grand opening for their new office at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 19, 2024.



Team Moody’s SAPR mission is unchanged – to reinforce the Air Force’s commitment in preventing and responding to sexual harassment. The new facility enables the SAPR team to continue their mission with additional victim advocates and increased privacy for victims.



“Our mission is to eliminate sexual assault and sexual harassment on Moody Air Force Base,” said Luzmeilyn Camper, 23rd Wing sexual assault response coordinator. “The best way we can combat it is to make sure that we are supporting survivors, advocating for things to change on the installation, and constantly educating people.”



The SAPR team’s commitment to their mission extends to their new facility, where they enhanced privacy measures to better serve survivors.



“The renovation allowed us to each have an individual private office, so that everyone can meet in confidence with their client,” said Heather Potter, 23rd Wing sexual assault response victim advocate. “Everything is behind locked doors within the office of your victim advocate.”



With the renovation of the office, the Moody SAPR team’s victim advocates are able to carry out their roles more efficiently. According to Kelley Moreaux, 23rd Wing sexual assault response victim advocate, the increase in victim advocates will provide a more stable continuum of care throughout the victim’s process.



The grand opening of the facility not only familiarized Airmen with the new location but provided resources for the Team Moody community.



“I hope people go back and educate their Airmen on where we are located, and that the office is a nice and comfortable place for them to come to and feel like their confidentiality is being protected,” Camper said. “This event is for them to have a visual to take back to their Airmen to encourage them to come here when they need something.”



Camper took the opportunity to express the SAPR team’s gratitude for the community during the grand opening event.



“I think the biggest thing is saying thank you to everyone on this installation for supporting our SAPR office, even during our telework status,” Camper said. “The amount of support and love that we get here at the SAPR office is unwavering; everyone is so helpful.”



In addition to the location change, the SAPR Program plans to expand their efforts and mission through hosting virtual support groups and SAPR Real Talks within the squadrons, raising awareness in both the roles of prevention and response.



These efforts allow the Moody SAPR team to provide more resources to help provide quality care and advocacy for their victims as well as aiding the base in creating a community that is educated and committed to the safety and wellbeing of Airmen.



“If you don’t take care of you, then you cannot do your job or support the mission, so that is what we are here for,” Moreaux said.



Victims who have been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted may contact the Moody SAPR Program’s 24/7 SARC Response Helpline at 229-257-7272 (SARC). For more information about the SAPR Program, contact 229-257-7276.

