Grand reopening: An improved Quantico Train Station for railway commuters

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – MCB Quantico’s commanding officer and mayor of the Town of Quantico cut the ceremonial ribbon to mark the grand reopening of the recently updated Quantico Train Station, Nov. 1.



Over the past several months, the station underwent renovations that were a part of a multi-year project to improve the transit efficiency and commuter experience for the nearly 6,000 daily passengers who use and pass through the station.



“I do enjoy the new seating area, and the space looks a lot more open and welcoming,” said Natalia Portillo, a marketing assistant with the Virginia Railway Express and frequent train passenger. “I also like the safety aspect of the bridge and not having to cross the tracks.”



The tracks she speaks of connects MCB Quantico with the Town of Quantico, the only civilian town located within a military installation. Now the station features a pedestrian bridge accessible by stairs or elevators, three platforms that extend to accommodate all eight passenger cars, new seating in the station, and a third track that improves the fluidity between the different train cars passing through.



While speaking to the attendees, Col. Jenny Colgate, the commanding officer of MCB, explained how the new renovations will benefit both sides of the tracks.



“The new renovations provide a safe gateway passage between the Town of Quantico and Marine Corps Base Quantico, making it safe for all commuters and residents," she said.



The grand reopening and ribbon cutting officially marks the largest work of effort to improve commuter congestion, efficiency and safety on the Quantico Station since 2005.



“This station is definitely an asset to the town, " said the mayor of the Town of Quantico, Kevin Brown. “It really looks good; it's going to improve capacity for commuters, improve safety and really, really looks beautiful.”