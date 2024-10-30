Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minneapolis locks closing for the end of navigation season

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Story by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is closing its Minneapolis locks for the season to all navigation Sunday, Nov. 3.

    Corps staff are closing Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, and Lock and Dam 1, to commercial and recreational vessels. Navigation will continue on the Mississippi River south of Lock and Dam 1, until Dec. 9, when maintenance will begin on three locks and dams within the St. Paul District.

    The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    – 30 –

