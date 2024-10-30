The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is closing its Minneapolis locks for the season to all navigation Sunday, Nov. 3.



Corps staff are closing Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, and Lock and Dam 1, to commercial and recreational vessels. Navigation will continue on the Mississippi River south of Lock and Dam 1, until Dec. 9, when maintenance will begin on three locks and dams within the St. Paul District.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



– 30 –

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.01.2024 14:45 Story ID: 484473 Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minneapolis locks closing for the end of navigation season, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.