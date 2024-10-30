Remains of World War II Soldier, Perley, Minnesota, native, to be buried in Lafayette, California

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Herman Jerome Sundstad, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 11 at Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, California. Oak Park Hills Chapel, Walnut Creek, California, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Perley, Minnesota, Sundstad, an infantry officer, served in the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), also referred to as “Task Force Galahad” or “Merrill’s Marauders,” in the China-Burma-India Theater. He was killed in action June 5, 1944, at age 27, during the Battle of Myitkyina.



Sundstad was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency June 24, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in November 2021 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/Oak Park Hills Chapel, 925-934-6500.



-30-

