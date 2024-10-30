MCCDC CG, CD&I DC Tours MCAS Cherry Point

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps...... read more read more

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, left, the commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and deputy commandant for Combat Development and Integration, discusses current and future plans for Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations Col. Jonathan Bidstrup and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing CG Maj. Gen. William Swan during a visit to their traffic control tower at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2024. During the visit, Austin received general updates on the progress of MCAS Cherry Point operations relating to Force Design and the Carolina Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page