MCCDC CG, CD&I DC Tours MCAS Cherry Point

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Austin, commanding general of Marine Corps Combat Development Command and Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration, visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2024. The general, who leads the mission for designing and developing a modernized Marine Corps for diverse campaigns in an evolving threat environment, received general updates on the progress of Cherry Point operations relating to Force Design and the Carolina Marine Air-Ground Task Force. The visit was Austin’s first visit since assuming command in August.
