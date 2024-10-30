La. Guard units equip vehicles with advanced Joint Battle Command-Platform

Courtesy Photo | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers and Department of Defense civilians conducted a mass...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers and Department of Defense civilians conducted a mass fielding of the Joint Battle Command-Platform (JBC-P) for vehicles assigned to the 139th Regional Support Group and the 927th Combat Engineer Company (Infantry) at maintenance facilities at the Louisiana National Guard Training Center in Pineville, Oct. 24, 2024. As part of the LANG’s ongoing modernization efforts, the JBC-P installations enhance readiness for both federal and state missions by equipping Soldiers with real-time situational awareness, ensuring they are prepared to respond effectively to domestic emergencies and federal deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough) see less | View Image Page

PINEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s 139th Regional Support Group and the 927th Combat Engineer Company received the Joint Battle Command-Platform (JBC-P) for their tactical vehicles in a mass fielding at maintenance facilities at LANG Training Center Pineville, Oct. 24, 2024.



The JBC-P is a networked battle command information system that enables units to share near real-time situational awareness, including key positions, operational maps, graphics and command and control messages.



“There are two different types here: one is a logistical kit, and one is a tactical kit,” said Master Sgt. James Blackburn, a senior truckmaster with the 1083rd Transportation Company. “These vehicles are receiving the logistics kit, which includes a hard drive, keypad and monitor.”



The JBC-P installations are part of the LANG’s modernization efforts to enhance readiness for federal and state missions. Installation of these kits have been occurring throughout the LANG during 2024, and this is the latest set of upgrades. This upgrade provides Soldiers with real-time situational awareness, ensuring they are equipped to respond effectively to both federal deployments and domestic emergencies.