La. Guard’s 1084th Transportation Company strengthens readiness with new M872A4 trailers

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard’s 1084th Transportation Company stage...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Louisiana National Guard’s 1084th Transportation Company stage their new M872A4 trailers for fielding at LANG Training Center Pineville, Oct. 22, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Danny Hough) see less | View Image Page

PINEVILLE, La. –The Louisiana National Guard’s 1084th Transportation Company received new M872A4 trailers, enhancing overall mission readiness for federal and state operations, at LANG Training Center Pineville, Oct. 22-24, 2024.



The M872A4 trailers, which attach to the M915A3 tractor trucks, are designed to transport supplies during training exercises, natural disasters and other missions assigned to the 1084th.



“Our mission as a transportation company is to deliver resources from point A to point B, and these trailers will help us achieve that,” said Sgt. Jordan Ricouard, training noncommissioned officer of the 1084th. “These new trailers will increase our capacity and efficiency, ensuring mission success in future deployments.”



The commander of 1084th, Capt. Zachary Trahan, echoed those sentiments and further elaborated, “The 13 additional trailers help us fill our equipment requirements so that we can train more and increase our readiness capacity.”