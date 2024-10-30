188th Wing Airmen Compete in RazorHack Cyber Competition

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. – Four 188th Wing Airmen competed in the second annual University of Arkansas RazorHack cyber competition on Oct. 25-27, 2024.



The RazorHack cyber competition is a two-day capture-the-flag style competition that involves encryption, phishing, network analysis and web vulnerability puzzles.



Tech. Sgt. Donald McKellip, is a cyber defense operations craftsman with the 188th Communications Flight. He has competed two years in a row.



“The cyber realm is an entirely separate domain and battlefield,” said McKellip. “One that cannot be overlooked because it directly affects our families, organizations and the nation as a whole.”



Building on last year’s successful inaugural competition, which drew approximately 100 participants, RazorHack has expanded its reach this year, registering 130 competitors.



“The RazorHack team likes to say that RazorHack is a networking event described as a cyber competition,” said Evan Glover, one of the event organizers. “There is a strong cybersecurity culture in Northwest Arkansas. It is common for the teams to teach one another new skills.”



The event’s inception was a product of collaboration between the Institute of Electric and Electronic Engineers Computer Society and the UARK CyberHogs Cybersecurity club, which worked together to secure funding through the IEEE Computer Society Emerging Technologies Grant. This partnership has been instrumental in shaping RazorHack into a premier destination for cybersecurity enthusiasts.



“In an effort to sharpen my skills and those of my peers, I make it a point to attend every year and encourage fellow cyber professionals from our base to join me,” said McKellip. “My ultimate goal is to cultivate a robust cyber community at the 188th Wing, so that together we can stand and fight back in the cyber domain.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.01.2024 12:26 Story ID: 484450 Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 188th Wing Airmen Compete in RazorHack Cyber Competition, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.