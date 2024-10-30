ARC WEPTAC 2024: Driving Combat Innovation

The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center (AATC) hosted its annual Air Reserve Component Weapons and Tactics Conference (WEPTAC) this October, bringing together warfighters and industry partners to address critical capability gaps in an era of increasing global competition.



The weeklong conference, a cornerstone event for the Air Reserve Component (ARC), serves as a vital platform where tactical experts and operational specialists collaborate to enhance military readiness and modernization efforts.



"This yearly gathering has historically yielded some of the Total Force’s best advancements to service critical capability gaps as we work to maintain technological superiority," said, Col. Daniel Wittmer, AATC commander. "The ability for warfighters to directly present solutions to senior leadership remains a unique and key advantage."



Throughout the conference, participants analyzed theater operational plans and existing joint all-domain capabilities, working backwards from potential conflict scenarios to identify and prioritize necessary improvements. This methodical approach helps match industry solutions with operational needs, ultimately contributing to the ARC's annual Weapons System Modernization publication known as the Mod Book.



A distinctive feature of this year's conference was the emphasis on rapid modernization and testing of Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) and Government Off-the-Shelf (GOTS) solutions, reflecting the Department of Defense's push for accelerated innovation. Industry Nights provided opportunities for senior leaders, tacticians, and operational testers to interact with Defense Industry Partners on potential solutions, maintaining the crucial bridge between warfighter needs and technological capabilities.



The conference was highlighted by visits from Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, Acting Director of the Air National Guard, and Lt. Gen. John Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve, underscoring senior leadership's commitment to hearing directly from warfighters. The generals also visited ARCWERX, the innovation arm of the Air Reserve Component, where they received briefings on various projects developed through ARCWERX funding initiatives. These projects represent the cutting edge of rapid capability development and showcase the ARC's commitment to fostering innovation at every level.



The conference highlights AATC's role as a Major Command Operational Test Organization, overseeing aircraft modernization efforts and the ARC's Battlefield Airman Enterprise, which encompasses Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Cyber, Space, and Combined Test Forces.



ARC WEPTAC's unique "bottom-up" approach continues to eliminate bureaucratic friction that could slow the adoption of progress, allowing direct communication between tactical experts and senior leadership. This streamlined process has proven essential in maintaining the technological and training edge over potential adversaries, at a time when the speed of this process is more crucial than ever in an era of strategic consequence.

