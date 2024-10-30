Delta 4 Embraces "Year of the NCO" with Guardian and Airmen Development Program

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson | U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Eric Mistrot, 2d Space Warning Squadron senior enlisted...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jordan Thompson | U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Eric Mistrot, 2d Space Warning Squadron senior enlisted leader stands in front of one of the radomes on Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado, October 24, 2024. Mistrot played a key role in the implementation of Space Delta 4’s Guardian and Airman Development Program, an initiative teaching enlisted members to have a mission-command approach, from the junior level, to meet the demands of the service and formation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech Sgt. Jordan Thompson) see less | View Image Page

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Space Operations Command recognizes 2024 as "The Year of the NCO," celebrating Non-Commissioned Officers as the backbone of the force. Space Delta 4 has taken this initiative to heart, establishing a robust Guardian and Airman Development Program across all assigned units.



The GADP is an initiative started by U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd, Space Operations Command senior enlisted leader, in February 2024. The program acknowledges the Space Force mission and structure, which results in a unique demand on the force. Enlisted members starting at a junior level must have a mission-command approach to meet the demands of the Service and formation. Thus, leadership skills and growth mindset must be ingrained early on.



The GADP seeks to equip first- and second-line supervisors with the necessary skills and information to grow and develop their subordinates effectively throughout their careers. This standardized approach allows unit-level customization to meet individual needs, eliminating potential program stagnation.



“Delta 4 has fervently designed and deployed GADP across all 13 assigned units with a unique flair for each, yet united with a standardized purpose,” U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Kyle Mullen, Delta 4 senior enlisted leader. “In the proven high-speed and award-winning nature of DEL4, Senior NCOs across our formations have produced impressive and impactful programs that resonate with their members and have yielded positive results at their locations.”



The organization has identified 24 Foundational Knowledge Areas inherent to non-commissioned officers as effective communicators and leaders. These FKAs are building blocks and will be delivered in both Delta-wide and in unit-specific forums to allow maximum accessibility, scale, and relevance based on the covered topic and personnel availability.



The first 5 FKAs developed and implemented in the third quarter of 2024 are: Profession of Arms, Fundamental Leadership Skills, Professional Military Education, Opportunities and Feedback, Basic Supervision Techniques, and Competence to assess and select resources. U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Eric Mistrot, 2d Space Warning Squadron senior enlisted leader, is one of the passionate leaders who has brought DEL4's GADP to life.



Mistrot and his team have built foundational training aids, mentored, inspired, and fostered organizational climates where operational requirements and professional characteristics are not distinct differences but inherently complementary and dependent upon one another.



"GADP is not intended to be a one-size-fits-all solution. The unit I work in, 2SWS, shares significant overlap with other units across the Space Force," emphasized Mistrot. "However, the subtle differences that make each unit unique allow Senior Enlisted Leaders and supervisors to tailor the messaging to fit their formations. This approach enables units to conduct professional development impactfully for their specific needs while staying true to the overall vision."



The 2 SWS has already begun its rollout of the GADP, with the curriculum aligned with the desired end state. This includes lessons on the profession of arms, performance review fundamentals, and strategies for correcting deficient behavior.



The program comprises hard and soft skills, including addressing dress and appearance, as well as mentoring young officers and NCOs.



"The GADP deliberately instills professional qualities in our Non-commissioned Officer corps to maintain the combat edge with character, discipline, and excellence at the forefront," said Mistrot.



He elaborated on what implementing this program means to him, saying, “my vision is to create and execute a program that will elevate the standards for every member of Delta 4. The Space Force is unique among military branches but must still function as a professional military organization."



Another important aspect of the GADP is its focus on mission command.



"Mission Command involves decentralized execution and a certain degree of command by negation , as long as we remain aligned with higher headquarters' guidance and intent," states Mistrot. “We must prepare our Guardians to grasp the strategic picture and understand their decision-making space from an early stage in their careers."



DEL4's GADP aligns with the USSF Guardian Ideal, Commitment and the requirements set forth by the Chief of Space Operations to prepare for the global environment of Great Power Competition. The program focuses on the NCO as a warfighter by facilitating the transition from team members to team leaders. This enables NCOs and leaders at every level to understand their role in the joint fight.



"Space operations can often seem nebulous, and victories must be abstracted for members to grasp how and why they contribute," Mistrot explains.



Mistrot's approach to mentoring is rooted in coaching rather than a one-way conversation. He aims to guide people to find the best solutions rather than simply giving them the answers. He believes that teaching someone how to problem-solve is more important than teaching them to solve a single problem.



""The strength of a military has always depended on its tactical-level leaders," Mistrot said. "When a tactical leader understands doctrine and desired end states, they can make decisions within their boundaries to achieve strategic objectives more quickly. If a tactical-level fight holds strategic significance, it is no longer just a tactical fight."



The passion that led Mistrot to step up and help shape GADP comes from his own experience as a Military Training Instructor for the Air Force and the Space Force. This experience gave him unique insight into how the enlisted force is developed. He saw an opportunity to pay it forward to the next generation of leaders.



"That experience gave me a unique insight into how we develop our enlisted force. Taking my experience into account with my current job, I identified that there was a laundry list of things I wish I either knew sooner or had to learn the hard way,” he said. “GADP is an opportunity for me to pay it forward to the next generation of leaders."



As the Space Force approaches its 5th anniversary and the Year of the NCO ends, the GADP symbolizes its growth as a young branch by demonstrating a willingness and ability to change.



As Mistrot puts it, "The year of the NCO is a vehicle for the decade of the NCO. We are not interested in a temporary solution. GADP aims to provide NCOs with knowledge and skills. That breeds competence, which in turn breeds confidence."