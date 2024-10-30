Motorcycle ride for cancer honors Fort Novosel survivors

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Fort Novosel and 110th Aviation Brigade hosted the 7th annual post-wide motorcycle ride Oct. 18 to recognize cancer survivors and those that are still fighting the disease.

The first annual ride was organized in honor of Monteka Freeman, cancer survivor and Fort Novosel School Age Center director.

“Nancy Ayala originally asked how she could support me during my treatment, they wanted to do this ride, but I couldn’t let it be just about me,” said Freeman. “I asked them to extend the support to all survivors across the base and it has been so special to see it grow and honor so many survivors since then. The encouragement and support truly mean everything”

Sam Baker, 110th Aviation Brigade S3, participated in the event for 5 years and helped organized it for the past 2, he said that this was the largest turn out yet.

“We had over 85 riders and 11 units show up to support,” said Baker. “It was an honor to lead these awesome folks on the 7th annual ride for Cancer!”

This year, the ride began at Wings Chapel and included stops at Silver Wings Golf Course, Lyster Army Health Clinic, The School Age Center, The Child Development Center, The Soldier Service Center, and at 7-year-old Joseph Soroka’s home. Soroka has spent the majority of 2024 undergoing cancer treatment and recently returned home to Fort Novosel. Attached to the lead motorcycle was a childhood cancer awareness flag for Joseph.

37 memoriam certificates and 17 survivor certificates were presented across Fort Novosel along with flowers and support wristbands. The garrison command team signed each certificate and met the riders and survivors in front of The Soldier Service Center. John Watson, Fort Novosel deputy to the garrison commander, spoke to the survivors.

“We enjoy this day every year when we get to recognize these incredible survivors,” said Watson. “And for the awareness that you all bring for the fight as we continue to raise funds to research and eradicate this horrible disease. We appreciate each one of you.”

The ride concluded at Soroka’s home, on Fort Novosel, where all riders and a team from the School Age Center awarded Joseph with handmade gifts and words of encouragement for his family. Baker detached the flag from a motorcycle and presented it to the family as a keepsake from the Fort Novosel community. Aida Stallings, Joseph Soroka’s grandmother, expressed the family’s appreciation for the continued support for survivors and those still in the fight, including Joseph.

“We just can’t thank you all enough,” said Stallings. “The entire installation has gone above and beyond during this difficult time, and we are immensely appreciative of you all for continually showing up for Joe and our family.”

