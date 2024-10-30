Ellis D. Parker Elementary School hosts its first Fall Festival

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.--Ellis D. Parker Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and administration held a Fall Festival Oct. 18 on the school’s fields. The PTA hosts events throughout the year to engage families in their child’s education including polar express day, a spring dance, book fairs, and more, but decided to add a fall event for the first time in 2024.



Tearsha Wallace, Parker PTA president, said that including families in an after-school event was the goal for the Fall Festival.



“We wanted to bring families and staff at the school together,” said Wallace. “Previous Fall events at the school were only for the kids during school hours, so we wanted to have more events that allowed the entire family to be involved.”



It takes a community effort to bring an event of any size together, but an after-school festival for students and military families takes immense collaboration efforts and planning, according to Wallace.



“The PTA event coordinating team, Sherri Goetze and Nina Smith, took lead for this event,” said Wallace. “Our amazing group of parent and school staff volunteers came together to help make this idea come to life. This event would not have happened without the combined effort of our volunteers and the hundreds of hours they give to the school.”



The Parker fields were filled with bounce houses, fall-themed games, cake walks, candy stations and photo opportunities for the community to celebrate the season together. Kids of all ages and their parents participated in various activities throughout the night.



Wallace said that the help from volunteers drove the success of the event, “We also appreciate the families that can’t contribute their time, but have donated decorations, candy, baked goods, and other items. Our Parker Elementary community is the best!”



