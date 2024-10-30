Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Service, Accomplishment at October Awards Ceremony

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the accomplishments of their peers Wednesday, October 30, 2024, during an awards ceremony. Recognized were, from left to right, Lieutenant Junior Grade James Cramer and Hospital Corpsman Brandon Hankins, both awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Hospital Corpsman Fernan Elijah Valdez with a Letter of Commendation and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ernest Espiritu with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. see less | View Image Page