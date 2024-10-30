Sailors and civilians serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the accomplishments of their peers Wednesday, October 30, 2024, during an awards ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 10:48
|Story ID:
|484430
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point Honors Service, Accomplishment at October Awards Ceremony, by Thomas Cieslak