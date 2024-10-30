Red Team Conducts Ambassador Training in Poland

The goal of the Red Team Mid-Level Ambassador Training is to ensure mid-level Army leaders understand the finer details of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program and are equipped to disseminate essential knowledge throughout their formations. During the course, Troopers received instruction on Sexual Assault/Sexual Harassment Reporting 101, leadership and mental health, Special Victims’ Counsel capabilities, the role of mandated reporters, re-victimization, and the impacts of leadership.



Sgt. 1st Class James Varner, DIVARTY Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Torres, DIVARTY Victim Advocate (VA), led the training with a mission to ensure Troopers receive education and resources to initiate a chain of information throughout the brigade and the Army.



“I am extremely proud of this program and how far it has come,” said Varner. “This is a program I wholeheartedly believe in.”



Both Varner and Torres are passionate about their work and have been recognized for their impact on the SHARP program.



“Coming from other units, I always noticed that most of the VAs and SARCs were men,” said Torres. “As a female, I know soldiers are more comfortable going to another female about something like this, so I decided to put myself out there and volunteer. I love taking care of soldiers.”



The next step for Varner and Torres is to involve more Troopers in the SHARP program, a key purpose of the Red Team Mid-Level Ambassador Training. The Army’s mid-level leaders are expected to serve as role models for junior Troopers, and to do that, they must be well-informed.



“It’s about more than just response and victim services,” said Varner. “It’s about prevention and intervention. All soldiers have the ability and responsibility to speak up and intervene if they see something.”



The SHARP program has evolved significantly since its inception in 2008. A more recent development is the Catch a Serial Offender (CATCH) program, which allows sexual assault victims who filed restricted reports, certain unrestricted reports, or no report at all to anonymously submit information about a suspect. This helps the Department of Defense identify serial offenders.



“The program works if you use it,” said Torres. “There have been a lot of updates, but taking the time to talk about it and spread the word will significantly increase its impact.”

With the SHARP program continually evolving, it’s essential to keep Troopers informed and up to date.



“As a leader, I like to run scenarios and have open discussions to get soldiers to buy into the topic,” said Varner. “I cover definitions and available services, but I spend more time letting soldiers discuss what they believe the SHARP program is.”

