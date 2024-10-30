DLA Energy Okinawa hosts joint fuel spill response exercise

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - Service members, sister branches, and civilian contractors participated in a joint fuel spill response exercise hosted by the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Okinawa on Oct. 29.



The annual spill response training provides foundational knowledge on how to respond to fuel spills, assesses the inventories available to support these actions, and allows participants to discuss roles and responsibilities for spill events to improve real-time execution for spill recovery.



“In our career field, one of our key responsibilities is to receive, quality control, secure, and distribute fuel,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Barna, section chief of fuels quality compliance of the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “Safeguarding fuel requires robust controls and countermeasures to prevent and contain any accidental fuel releases during incidents, mishaps, or natural disasters.”



This exercise is an opportunity for all the agencies to run through their emergency procedures and ensure all the information is current and in compliance with spill response plans and Japanese environmental governing standards.



Flightline operations require a large amount of fuel that must be transported and stored, creating a risk for a fuel spill into the environment, requiring constant training and preventative procedures.



Checklists exist, but there’s no replacement for hands-on experience – physically going over the process in an exercise, said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Langston, fuel distribution operator of the 18th LRS.



Langston went on to say seeing so many people come together was helpful as he knows who he will be working with in the event of an emergency, it’s better to meet peers now than to wait until a time of crisis.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.01.2024 01:46 Story ID: 484402 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Energy Okinawa hosts joint fuel spill response exercise, by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.