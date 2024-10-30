Newsome assumes command of 97th FTS

Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. James Morgan (left), 340th Flying Training Group director of operations, hands...... read more read more Photo By Jet Fabara | Col. James Morgan (left), 340th Flying Training Group director of operations, hands Lt. Col. Miles Newsome, incoming 97th Flying Training Squadron commander, the squadron guidon at the 97th FTS change of command ceremony Oct. 25, 2024, held at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. As a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours in the A-10C, T-38A/C, and T-6A/B, Newsome is now responsible for the participation and operations of 70 Active Guard Reserve, Traditional Reserve, and Air Reserve Technician Instructor Pilots, as well as support personnel in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program, under the Air Force Reserve Command and Air Education and Training Command Reserve Associate Instructor Pilot Program. Newsome now becomes the 56th commander of the 97th FTS. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Miles Newsome assumed command of the 97th Flying Training Squadron from Col. Bradley Brumbaugh at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, on Oct. 25, 2024, during a ceremony officiated by Col. James Morgan, 340th Flying Training Group director of operations.



A command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours in the A-10C, T-38A/C, and T-6A/B, Newsome is responsible for the participation and operations of 70 Active Guard Reserve, Traditional Reserve, and Air Reserve Technician Instructor Pilots, as well as support personnel in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program, under the Air Force Reserve Command and Air Education and Training Command Reserve Associate Instructor Pilot Program.



The 97th FTS is one of six flying training squadrons under the 340th FTG and is a reserve associate squadron to the 80th Flying Training Wing. Newsome now becomes the 56th commander of the 97th FTS.