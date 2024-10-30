Minnesota National Guard modernizes cyber capability to protect state

In an ever-evolving technological landscape, the Minnesota National Guard continues to move toward the future, ensuring its readiness in responding to a variety of situations. One of the most recent updates to its capabilities is the addition of the Compact Rapid Deployable, or CRD, a portable satellite internet platform that provides cellular and internet service in even the most remote locations in the United States.



Over the past two years, the Minnesota National Guard has added two CRD platforms to its communications technology arsenal said Army Master Sgt. Philip Goldsberry, the domestic operations communications noncommissioned officer in charge with Saint Paul-based Joint Force Headquarters, or JFHQ. One system is on standby with the JFHQ Domestic Operations section in the Twin Cities, and the other resides with the 148th Communications Squadron in Duluth.



Both systems replaced the Joint Capabilities Platform, or JCP, which was a large vehicle-based platform that required a lot of maintenance, more generators to run, and was at the end of its life cycle, Goldsberry said.

Acquiring the CRD system is a part of the organization’s continued effort to update its capabilities and domestic operations communications efforts, Goldsberry said.



“This is a total modernization effort, getting some cutting-edge technology that mirrors what our public safety partners do,” Goldsberry said. “It is way lighter, quicker, and faster than the equipment we were using before. The CRD is cutting edge technology for public safety, and it’s used by responders around the country. They are continuing to refine this and making it better.”



The system can act as a cell tower, supporting phone calls and video feeds, like regular civilian internet.



“It gets satellite internet to it and then it makes a Wi-Fi bubble that anyone with the Wi-Fi name and password can log in,” he said.



A realistic range for the Wi-Fi bubble, Goldsberry said, is around 500 feet, but the system manufacturer says that the range can be up to 1,000 feet, depending on the area in which it is located, whether it is enclosed in a building or an area of dense foliage, or out in an open field.



“The internet comes down into [the CRD] via satellite and then there is a device inside of it that is just like a Wi-Fi access point that you would have in your house,” he said. “That’s what makes the bubble and then your laptop or phone would see it and you’d log in with password.”



Additional access points, much like home Wi-Fi hubs, can be linked to one another to stretch out the signal for the CRD, Goldsberry said, creating a mesh network.



The portable system is easy to transport and use and is even deliverable by helicopter, Goldsberry said. In terms of ground transportation, it can be hitch mounted to a vehicle and moved wherever a vehicle can go.

“It takes about 20 minutes to set up completely and it doesn’t take people with technical expertise,” he said.



“They just follow a very simple guide, and you’ve got connectivity with satellite internet for approximately a battalion sized staff to use. It also has a cell site for people with First Net phones to also use for any public safety responses.”



First Net, Goldsberry said, is a specific band of the cellular network reserved exclusively for public safety and first responders such as police, fire, EMS and some National Guard members that could potentially respond to any domestic operations type of mission. The CRD can help ensure connectivity even in situations where existing cellular environments are strained, Goldsberry said.



“In a saturated cellular environment, we would have priority of service so that we could continue doing our job to support whatever the event is,” he said.



The CRD has deployed in several communications exercises with state partners, Goldsberry said, and events supported by the Minnesota National Guard. One event that the CRD has been used at previously is the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon near Grand Marais, an annual event that takes place in January.



“We’ve also had it used during winter exercises where it’s operated just fine in -20 degree weather and ran for over 48 hours, providing an entire winter camp site of about 20 people with connectivity,” he said.



The CRD can be powered by shore power, a battery or with a small onboard fuel operated generator that can potentially run over 24 hours on one can of fuel. Aside from operating in temperatures as low as -20 degree weather, the CRD can function in temperatures up to 120 degrees.

Although the Minnesota National Guard has smaller solutions to provide internet connectivity in a variety of settings depending on the size of the staff and location, the system can be used for a variety of events.



“A great scenario for it to be used would be a tornado where let’s say cell towers get knocked out, power gets knocked out, the internet is difficult to receive,” he said. “We could bring it in and support the people who are managing the event.”

The CRD is primarily for events where other solutions will not fit, Goldsberry said, and can be used by both the Minnesota National Guard and its partners.



“It is primarily for Minnesota National Guard staff, but we could also provide services to the local authorities,” he said.

The CRD is intended for use primarily in Minnesota, but it can be deployed anywhere in the United States.



“Our state partners, they’re very impressed by our modernization efforts and our capabilities. We are getting caught up and even surpassing what some counties around the state have,” he said. “It lets them know that they have us as a resource if things go beyond the capabilities of the public safety teams to manage any event. They know that they can request us, and we can help fill in any gaps of communication needs. We are always ready for responding to natural disasters such as wildfires, floods, winter storms, and also civil disturbance responses.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2024 Date Posted: 10.31.2024 19:09 Story ID: 484379 Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota National Guard modernizes cyber capability to protect state, by SFC Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.