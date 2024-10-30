Hope Amidst the Fight: The Power of Self-Advocacy

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River had the opportunity to speak with Judy Polca, a Tricare Prime member who is part of the PMA 271 team at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, regarding her battle with breast cancer. Judy was diagnosed in March of this year and is determined to share her story as widely as possible to encourage women and men to advocate for their health and maintaining preventive health screenings.



Judy has always been diligent keeping up with her annual health screenings and mammograms. As a matter of fact, her last mammogram in September 2023 and previous mammograms showed no reason for concern. In early January of 2024, Judy began to feel pain in her right breast. The pain was not overwhelming, but notable. “The discomfort turned out to be my guardian angel with a pitchfork,” Judy wryly stated.



A few weeks later a lump formed, and she went to see her Primary Care Manager (PCM) who also noted the change in her breast tissue. This visit set in motion the referrals for a mammogram, ultrasound, and an appointment with a breast surgeon to further explore her symptoms.



“One of the more difficult times in this process was waiting for the diagnostic testing results,” said Judy. “I was anxious for these new tests to show me what was going on, but the radiologist said she didn’t see anything and that I should come back in six months. I asked about the pain. She said I should buy a better bra and maybe get it professionally fitted. I was stunned and felt dismissed. I think this is the biggest part of my story I want to share, because if I had followed that suggestion, I would be in a totally different position right now.”



Judy and her PCM spoke after the diagnostic results were available and although those findings did not show areas of concern, Judy was adamant something was not right. A visit to the breast surgeon was the next course of action which led to an MRI and a biopsy. Three months after first noticing the discomfort in her breast, Judy faced the diagnosis of Stage 2A Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).



The reality of hearing her cancer diagnosis hit Judy hard, but she was determined to fight. She faced six rounds of chemotherapy which resulted in losing her hair and other health challenges during chemotherapy. Fortunately, the six rounds of chemotherapy shrunk the tumor considerably and a lumpectomy was performed to remove the remainder of the area.



Judy credits her family and her PMA 271 work family with providing strong support while she underwent treatment; “Everyone handles this journey differently. Some post it (on social media). Others keep it very secretive. I told myself to just ‘embrace the suck.’ I didn't ask for this, but I am fighting it on my terms, and I will keep a positive attitude. I am entering the radiation phase and almost done with this battle. I feel really good about beating this because I found it early.”



The National Breast Cancer Foundation shares that 1 in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Judy’s over-arching message is to advocate for yourself; “Get your yearly mammograms, do your self-exams and when you feel like something isn’t normal say something and don’t stop until you know what it is. Cancer is very treatable in the early stages and early detection is key. Don’t wait.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.31.2024 18:27 Story ID: 484378 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hope Amidst the Fight: The Power of Self-Advocacy, by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.