Costumes, cookoffs and contests highlight NHB’s Halloween

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Shared smiles and clever costumes were the norm at Naval Hospital Bremerton, Oct. 31, 2024, as command staff took part in Halloween seasonal fun with a host of events such as a chili cookoff, dessert contest, haunted trunk or treat, best costume judging and even a spooky 5K fun run to wrap up the day. There was also a sock donation campaign to collect footwear for a local charity cause (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

For those wondering where Waldo was, he could be found in various getup iterations in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Laboratory, October 31,2024.



Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians was sighted in Ophthalmology. Barbie was assisting patients with the Exceptional Family Member Program. The Minions were guiding patients through their rehabilitation efforts in Physical Therapy.



Halloween allowed staff at NHB to partake in the seasonal fun, within reason and with limitations.



“Costumes were welcomed. Our infection control warriors, safety, and legal crew have helped us lay down a few rules of engagement so we can keep things safe, spirited, and professional,” explained Capt. Karla Lepore, NHB director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer.



The following guidance called for no full-face masks.



“We want to see those smiling faces,” said Lepore.



Costumes had to be hand hygiene and hand-wash friendly. The costumes were all treat and no trick with nothing scary, messy, or inappropriate and insensitive for a family-centric military treatment facility. Those with official duties were excluded from being able to wear apparel in lieu of their normal unform or clinical garb. Costumes could not limit staff to perform their duty.



Yet everyone was afforded the time to enjoy a bratwurst, chili cookoff, dessert contest, haunted trunk or treat and the command’s annual Socktoberfest sock contribution by collecting adult and children footwear to donate to a local charity cause.



Although the weather wasn’t as accommodating as the previous year, staff and family members weren’t scared to attend the event.



“I thought it was better than our command picnic,” exclaimed Tim Stewart, who participated in the chili cookoff.