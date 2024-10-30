1st Armored Division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team cases colors for Poland

Photo By Spc. Jacob Suess | U.S. Army Col. Adam Latham, brigade commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jacob Suess | U.S. Army Col. Adam Latham, brigade commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stands at the front of brigade formation for the colors casing ceremony on Iron Soldier Field, Fort Bliss, Texas on Oct. 30. The colors casing ceremony is a military tradition symbolizing the movement of a unit's area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jacob Suess) see less | View Image Page

The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team ‘Bulldog Brigade’, 1st Armored Division, conducted a ceremony that signified the beginning of its deployment in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce on Iron Soldier Field, here, Oct. 30.



The colors casing ceremony is a long held military tradition dating back to the revolutionary war. The colors symbolize a unit's lineage, its honors and its identity. The colors represent all soldiers past, present and future, and the colors stand as a silent reminder of the past glories as well as an inspiration for future endeavors.



This ceremony symbolized the unit's movement of operations from Fort Bliss to the U.S. Army Europe Command area of operations.



Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce is part of a regular rotation of units that places combat-credible forces in Europe to support NATO and respond to a crisis. The brigade will be headquartered in Poland and will support a variety of exercises across Eastern Europe working alongside our Allies and Partners, increasing interoperability and continuing to strengthen relationships.



“Our task in Europe in 2025 will be to get our formation into a fighting stance to deter any threat,” said Maj. Gen. Curtis Taylor, the commanding general of 1st AD.



In preparation for this deployment to EUCOM, 3rd ABCT conducted various command post exercises and live-fire training before displaying their incredible lethality and efficiency at the National Training Center.



“We have worked very hard to ensure that we are ready for the challenges ahead of us and I cannot think of any other team that I would rather ride into the unknown alongside,” said Col. Adam Latham, the 3rd ABCT commander.



He also spoke to how the brigade is prepared for any responsibility or threat that may arise.



“We know that as we stand on freedom’s frontier. We will strive daily to do this division, our armored corps and our nation proud,” said Latham. “We are Bulldogs! We can fight anywhere, and we win wherever we fight.”