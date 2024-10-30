Zamora takes command of 123rd Contingency Response Group

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton | Lt. Col. Aaron Zamora, right, incoming commander of the Kentucky Air National...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton | Lt. Col. Aaron Zamora, right, incoming commander of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group, accepts the group guidon from Col. Bruce Bancroft, 123rd Airlift Wing commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at Amedee Army Airfield, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024. The ceremony took place at the end of a week-long exercise that tested the 123rd CRG’s capability to conduct a Joint Task Force-Port Opening, an operation designed to safely and effectively distribute cargo and supplies to austere areas affected by catastrophic events or conflict. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Aaron Zamora assumed command of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Group in a change-of-ceremony here Aug. 26, replacing Col. Ryan Adams, who led the unit since 2021.



The ceremony took place at the end of a week-long exercise that tested the group’s ability to establish a Joint Task Force-Port Opening, an operation that receives and distributes supplies to austere locations affected by catastrophic events or conflict.



“Today, we take an opportunity to give thanks for a command tour well-served and welcome a new commander to the 123rd Contingency Response Group,” said Col. Bruce Bancroft, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing and a former commander of the 123rd CRG.



Addressing Zamora directly, Bancroft spoke about the professionalism of the group’s Airmen.



“Your senior non-commissioned officer core is absolutely top-shelf, and many of those in this audience remain my mentors today,” Bancroft said. “They have earned my complete trust, and if you bring them in when the unit experiences tough times and tough decisions, they will ease the pain, advance your directives and take the unit farther than you can ever imagine.



“I believe your career path has led you to this day and to this group-command opportunity,” he continued. “I’m very proud of the path you’ve taken, and I look forward to where you’ll take the CRG under your charge.”



Zamora graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2004 and served nine years in the active-duty Air Force as a combat rescue officer. In that time, he held numerous leadership positions including deputy director of personnel recovery for United States Air Forces Central Command, as well as Joint Task Force director of personnel recovery. Additionally, he deployed as a director of operations in both Iraq and Afghanistan.



Zamora joined the Alaska Air National Guard in 2013 and served as a pararescue flight commander and assistant operations officer. He moved to the Kentucky Air National Guard in 2016 as director of operations for the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and became commander of the unit shortly after, providing combat forces to operations Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve and New Dawn. He then served as director of strategic plans and policy for Joint Forces Headquarters—Kentucky and deputy commander of the 123rd Mission Support Group.



Bancroft also thanked Adams for his leadership and dedication.



“I’ve experienced tough times with this unit, from initial standup, to making the mission happen with a $69,000 annual budget, to taking off our training wheels for our first deployment. However, with the CRG reorganization, force structure announcements and UTC modernization, I think it's fair to say that the past three years have been some of the most challenging times the CRG has ever experienced. Thanks for fighting the good fight to ensure the CRG was postured to continue the legacy of benchmark performance y'all fought so hard to achieve.



“Most of all, thanks for showcasing the absolute talent this organization has across its ranks. From the rapid response to Volk Field during the Afghan refugee relocation to Air Defender, Mobility Guardian and countless exercises and training events, you steered the ship and provided the executive leadership for your troops to succeed on a global scale.”



Adams expressed his gratitude to the Airmen of the 123rd CRG for their “unwavering dedication, professionalism and support.”



“When I assumed command, I articulated a philosophy to vector our operations and interactions at every level and across all ranks,” he told his troops. “You embodied it, and you exceeded all expectations. Leaning on the expertise of new squadron commanders and enlisted leaders, along with an incredible full-time staff, you rapidly adapted to monumental changes in our small and unique quarter of the Air Force. I’m honored to have served alongside each of you and privileged to have held this command.”



As the ceremony drew to a close, Zamora promised that the group would continue to lean forward,



“It’s been an incredible week, and I thank you all for your hard work leading up to and through this event,” Zamora said. “As your deputy commander for the last two months, I’ve seen a highly innovative and motivated organization. As your group commander, I’m committed to ensuring that we leverage our expertise to modernize the contingency response enterprise and to find creative solutions to roadblocks we face.



“I’m truly honored to be entrusted with this responsibility.”