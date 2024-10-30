Immersed in innovation: 19th AF command team visits Team Little Rock

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.13.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Valerie Halbert  

    19th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. --
    Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, commander of 19th Air Force, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, command chief of the 19th AF, visited Little Rock Air Force Base, Sept. 11-13, 2024.

    During their visit, they engaged with Airmen of all ranks and Total Force units across the installation and received an in-depth look at how the 314th Airlift Wing and 189th Airlift Wing train the next generation of C-130 aircrew and maintainers.

    Kreuder and Scott had the opportunity to experience how the innovations being implemented through virtual reality affords maintenance Airmen the ability to become more proficient on mission-essential tasks; all within a controlled environment.

    They also toured the 62nd Airlift Squadron, where C-130 aircrew receive critical training, utilizing the C-130J Maintenance and Aircrew Training System. The JMATS utilizes simulations to teach loadmasters and pilots how to perform their job safely and effectively before going to the flight line.

    “Developing the Airmen we need means fostering a culture of learning and adaptability,” Kreuder said. “During this trip, I’ve seen firsthand how this culture is thriving, with advanced training programs and dedicated instructors who are preparing Airmen for our time of consequence in this era of Great Power Competition.”

    Additionally, Kreuder and Scott were introduced to the newly completed Consolidated Flight Training Unit facility, which will house two new J-model FuTs, alongside two existing J-model FuTs and three H-model FuTs, providing a state-of-the-art training environment for C-130 aircrew.

    The facility is expected to be fully operational by January 2025 and will have complete flight decks with functioning panels for loadmaster training, surround sound replicating aircraft aural cues, and a simulation for refueling and defueling operations.

    “This new facility is a testament to how the 314th AW continues to lead the way as the nation's tactical airlift ‘Center of Excellence’,” said Col. Marty Smith, commander of the 314th AW. “From maintenance to aircrew training, we are leveraging the latest technologies and innovations to produce the world’s finest tactical airlifters.”

    The command team also spoke with organizations such as the Military and Family Readiness Center and the True North program, each aimed at taking care of Airmen across all pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness. These organizations are vital to improving both the quality of life and the quality of service for Airmen.

    “The 314th AW and 189th AW work closely together in achieving the mission of producing the warfighters our Nation needs” Kreuder said. “I want to extend my deepest thanks to every Airman for their unwavering dedication to that mission and I have no doubt they will continue to set the standard in tactical airlift training.”

