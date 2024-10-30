19 AW command chief retires after over 22 years of service

Chief Master Sgt. Nicolas Tonino, the command chief of the 19th Airlift Wing, celebrated over 22 years of service in the U.S. Air Force during his retirement ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, on Aug. 2, 2024.



Tonino assumed the role of command chief for the 19th AW in June 2022, advising commanders and staff on mission effectiveness, professional development, military readiness, training, utilization, health, morale, and the welfare of the Wing’s enlisted Airmen.



The 19th Airlift Wing provides globally deployable C-130 aircraft, aircrews, support personnel, and equipment for Air Mobility Command and Air Expeditionary Force missions while serving more than 10,000 personnel and families in the Little Rock community.



Tonino began his Air Force career at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, as an assistant dedicated flying crew chief. Over the years, he has held numerous leadership positions across various airframes.



His extensive experience includes assignments on three continents, showcasing his adaptability and dedication to serving wherever duty called.



Tonino’s career is decorated with numerous awards, including a Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, an Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and an Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, among many others. These honors reflect his steadfast dedication and exceptional performance in various roles and missions.



As Tonino transitions into retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of commitment, excellence, and unwavering service to his country.



His contributions have not only strengthened the 19th AW but have also left a lasting impact on the Air Force as a whole. The entire Air Force community extends its heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to Chief Tonino for a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.

