Team Charleston showcases joint readiness, initiatives during USAFEC command team visit

The U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command team visited Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 28-31, gaining insight into JB Charleston’s contributions to global mobility, rapid deployment and joint operations.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, USAFEC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, USAFEC command chief, engaged with Airmen and Sailors across the installation, observing firsthand the initiatives and capabilities they contribute to JB Charleston’s mission success.



The interactions highlighted the role of the joint force in ensuring operational readiness, and the importance of cross-branch collaboration in today’s complex environment.



“When we are called to go fight an adversary, we are going to have to do it as a joint force,” Snelson said. “Our service members here at Joint Base Charleston are getting those joint ‘reps and sets’ every single day.”



The visit began with the USAFEC command team receiving a JB Charleston mission brief, getting an overview of the base’s strategic contributions to the DOD’s global mission. Following the brief, Snelson and Fuselier visited the air base’s military and family readiness center, where they discussed support systems in place for local service members and families. They also spoke at the JB Charleston Airman Leadership School, encouraging Airmen to go forth and inspire those they lead.



The first day of the tour concluded with the USAFEC command team receiving hands-on demonstrations of key initiatives at JB Charleston, including those led by the mental health clinic and 628th Civil Engineer Squadron. These demonstrations offered Snelson and Fuselier a closer look at the resources and training approaches that support readiness and resilience.



“The Airmen here are coming up with innovative ideas and training,” Fuselier said. “Around the entire installation, our Airmen are focused on preparing for future conflicts, and they are finding ways to do it faster, leaner, and more agile.”



To start the second day of the visit, Snelson and Fuselier participated in a hands-on forward-area refueling-point demonstration, gaining more insight into the FARP mission.



Following the FARP demonstration, Snelson and Fuselier met with personnel from the air base child development center, engaging in discussions about the essential support provided for service members' families. They also connected with spouses, acknowledging their role in the military community and exploring ways to enhance family readiness and resilience within the JB Charleston community.



At the end of the visit, the USAFEC command team toured the waterways of JB Charleston, learning about the scope of the Naval Weapons Station mission, and witnessing the capabilities and initiatives the 628th Security Forces Squadron has to secure all access points to the installation.



“The Sailors and Airmen on this installation understand the requirement to be connected and work together," Fuselier said. “We will continue to be the world’s greatest Air Force because of the people that reside here at Joint Base Charleston.”



Throughout the visit, both leaders stressed the importance of joint training and collaboration in preparing service members for Great Power Competition.



“Airmen taking initiative, and leaders encouraging them and giving them the resources to keep doing so is going to be imperative to success in future conflicts,” Snelson said. “There is a lot of change happening in the Air Force, and it was inspiring to see that Airmen here at Joint Base Charleston are not waiting on generals or chief master sergeants to give them guidance—they’re taking initiative on their own, and that is the mindset we are going to need in a time of war.”

