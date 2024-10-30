USS Iwo Jima Holds Integration Tour with USS Gonzalez

NORFOLK, Va. – Divisional Officers from the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66) toured each other’s ships Thursday, Oct. 24 to gain in-depth knowledge of the unique capabilities that each ship delivers for America’s Warfighting Navy.

Iwo division officers arrived aboard Gonzalez and met with Lt. Shawn Allen, Gonzalez’s Chief Engineer. According to Allen, DDG-class ships provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities and can operate independently.

“Our capabilities allow us to integrate with other ships and provide targeting solutions,” said Allen. “Just because we can’t see something visually doesn’t mean we are defenseless against it.”

Wasp-class LHD’s such as Iwo Jima—which remain the largest amphibious warships in the world—serve multiple vital missions within the fleet. These warships conduct prompt, sustained combat operations at sea; deliver, command, and support all elements and missions of a Marine landing force assault by air and amphibious craft; and bolster vital humanitarian missions and other contingency operations.

“Amphibious operations is a primary mission of this ship,” said Lt. James Strunk, Iwo Jima’s Training Officer. “We embark and deploy Marines not just for warfighting but providing humanitarian aid.”

Gonzalez division officers received their tour of Iwo Jima where Strunk highlighted the ship’s unique operations and how they differ from a DDG.

“We take on many different aircraft,” said Strunk. “Flight operations is business as usual for us. Most of our aircraft from Hueys to Ospreys, are piloted by Marines.”

Aboard the Gonzalez, the tour ended in the ship’s pilot house. Ensign Kyra Cook, a Repair Division Officer aboard Iwo Jima commented on the difference between each ship’s pilot house.

“This is my second time aboard a destroyer,” said Cook.

“It is still a surprise that their pilot house is so large. You would think being aboard a bigger ship like ours means having a bigger pilot house but that is not the case.”

Gaining an understanding of various ship capabilities is an important facet of training and readiness for Iwo Jima’s warfighters and establishes a greater knowledgebase of interoperability among ship’s companies. Similarly aboard the Iwo Jima, Strunk took the Gonzalez officers up to the ship’s pilot house.

“Our ship does not handle like a destroyer,” said Strunk. “When you are on the bridge, you always have to think several moments ahead. We are not as fast as a DDG but we can turn quite well. That’s how we navigate.”

Amphibious assault ships like USS Iwo Jima—homeported at Naval Station Norfolk—project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of the Amphibious Readiness Group and Expeditionary Strike Group at sea.

