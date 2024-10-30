Wounded Kentucky Guardsman receives new “smart home”

Photo By Milt Spalding | Kentucky National Guardsman, Maj. John Rock and his family cut the ribbon on their new...... read more read more Photo By Milt Spalding | Kentucky National Guardsman, Maj. John Rock and his family cut the ribbon on their new ADA compliant home, Oct. 28, courtesy of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization founded following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Milt Spalding) see less | View Image Page

CRESTWOOD, Ky. – Kentucky Army National Guard Maj. John Rock and his family are settling into their new home, thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Rock, surrounded by family and friends, cut the ribbon during a ceremony at the home in Oldham County, Oct. 28, 2024.



While serving with the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade on the 2022 southwest border mission, Rock was struck by a vehicle during a physical training run, resulting in paralysis from the waist down.



In the wake of his injuries, Rock was forced to adapt to a new way of life.



“Sometimes I would have to ask my nine-year-old to do stuff, and he'd just climb up on the counter and pull stuff down because he can't reach those things,” said Rock. “There were days where it's like, ‘Well, I'm not going to get a drink because I can't reach a cup.’ These are just little things that you don't think about."



The accommodations of their new home enable Rock to live more comfortably and independently.



“It’s just the ease of movement throughout the house, where I can do things with my family,” said Rock while describing the many benefits of his new smart home. “If it’s something as simple as reading my daughter a bedtime story, well, that’s possible now.”



The project began when Rock’s sister reached out to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.



“It's a pretty extensive process where they look through your financials, they do a background check, and you tell them why you would like this home. So, it's a pretty thorough vetting process,” said Rock. “Then when they accept you, I mean, it's like they just put their arms around you and say we got you.”



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation purchased the property in late 2023. With the help of Abundant Redemption Contracting, they transformed the house into a functional home for Rock. Joey Spaulding, founder of Abundant Redemption Contracting, expressed his excitement in being involved in the project, a first for him and his company.



“This is my first ADA-focused project. We've done some other projects where maybe a family is thinking about what the future might hold for them and to make a home that would make sense for them if they're wheelchair-bound,” said Spaulding. “I would say this is unique in the sense that it was--from the get-go--all ADA-accessible doors, ramps, bathroom, and kitchen. The whole nine, you know, was really built with that in mind.”



Their new home includes many features that give Rock more independence, such as full wheelchair accessibility, ramp access, smart appliances, and specialized countertops and cabinets for ease of access.



“It's neat to see their reaction. Obviously, it's a sweet experience for them to have a house that allows their dad to be able to get around and be a normal dad. In that sense, that's really exciting,” said Spaulding.



The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was founded in the aftermath of the events on Sept. 11, 2001, and serves Veterans and first responders by building mortgage-free smart homes that accommodate the needs of those catastrophically injured in the line of duty.



The foundation is named in honor of CEO Frank Siller’s brother, Steven Siller, who died while responding to the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. Steven ran from Brooklyn through the Brooklyn battery tunnel, and then he went into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, where he was killed along with the other members of squad one.



Retired Firefighter Robert Reeg was on duty that day with the New York Fire Department and also sustained injuries while working the scene.



Recalling his own injuries on 9/11 and the effects it had on his family, Reeg says he is happy to help Rock and his family.



“Tunnel to Towers Foundation learned of Maj. Rock’s serious, multiple traumas and that he had special needs,” said Reeg. “After consultations, we decided on this home and renovated it to be a smart home to accommodate his disabilities.”



Rock dedicated more than 21 years of service to the Kentucky National Guard and is set to retire in November. His assignments include deployments to Iraq and the southwest border, as well as domestic missions such as event security, natural disaster response, and the pandemic. Rock also served as a teacher and administrator in Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville for over 20 years.