SMDC civilian leader speaks at PALT event

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s senior civilian attended recent sessions to demonstrate the command’s continued commitment for meaningful exchanges and to provide industry with potential opportunities as early as possible for planning purposes.



Richard P. De Fatta, USASMDC deputy to the commanding general, addressed the Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal Procurement Acquisition Lead Time session Oct. 29 at Redstone Arsenal’s Bob Jones Auditorium.



“PALT is an opportunity to speak directly to our industry partners and communicate our priorities and leading efforts,” De Fatta said. “This venue encourages participation not just from our local contractors but from industry outside the Redstone and Huntsville communities. Not everyone understands what we do or the breadth and depth of our operational programs and warfighting benefits to the joint force.”



The ACC-RSA executive director’s intent is to be transparent in dealings and to provide industry members with the opportunity to ask questions of the senior contracting officials and ACC-RSA mission partner senior leaders in support of the various portfolios supported by ACC-RSA at Redstone Arsenal.



“SMDC’s space, high altitude, and missile defense proponencies have long-reaching and lasting impacts to the Army’s tactical and strategic contributions to multi-domain operations,” De Fatta said. “We do that through the integrated efforts of our Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence for capability developments and our Technical Center for science and technology activities, which impact operations in our 1st Space Brigade and 100th Missile Defense Brigade (Ground-based Midcourse Defense).”



ACC-RSA has been conducting PALT sessions with its mission and industry partners since 2020. Currently, two sessions are conducted in person each year with more than 200 industry partner participants in attendance.



PALT is a metric used in government contracting to measure the time it takes to complete the actions leading to a contract award. PALT is the time between when a contracting officer accepts a complete acquisition package and when a contract or order is awarded.



“PALT brings together industry and academia partners, both current and future offerors, to receive a concise summary of work performed out of Redstone Arsenal, identify opportunities for cooperation, and solicit input on our collective way ahead,” De Fatta said. "All benefit, and I also learn something new from the other government agencies that attend.”



The sessions normally include ACC-RSA, USASMDC, Aviation and Missile Command, Program Executive Office Aviation, PEO Missiles & Space, PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors, and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center contracting and program management senior leaders.



During the event, briefers take live questions from the attendees, allowing industry to ask real time questions of the senior leaders.



“SMDC is always eager to support any activity that includes direct engagement with industry on where we are heading in the future,” De Fatta said. “I welcome attendees to find the time to further directly interface inside the command with their ideas and possible contributions or solutions to our operational issues.”