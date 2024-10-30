Remains of World War II Soldier, Port Deposit, Maryland, native, to be buried in Schuylerville, New York

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John A. Tarbert, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Nov. 8 at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, New York. Glenville Funeral Home, Scotia, New York, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Port Deposit, Maryland, Tarbert was a waist gunner assigned to the 703rd Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force in the European Theater. He was killed in action Sept. 27, 1944, at age 24, after the B-24J Liberator, on which he was serving, was hit by heavy anti-aircraft fire over Bassenheim, Germany.



Tarbert was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency May 10, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in September 2022 from the North Africa American Cemetery and Memorial, Carthage, Tunisia, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Staff Sgt. Tarbert go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3900971/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Glenville Funeral Home, 518-399-1630.



