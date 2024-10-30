Pinckney reinforces positive behavior

Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School reinforced positive behavior in its students with a fall carnival and a lunch on the lawn Oct. 25.



The events were part of the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention Support program aimed at improving academic performance by reinforcing good behaviors.



Students who show positive behaviors are rewarded with Patriot “Bucks,” which can be cashed in for prizes or saved for use at the carnival. A ticket to the event cost students 15 Patriot Bucks.



The tickets allowed them to play in bounce houses and compete in various events to earn prizes.



“Because we choose to celebrate and reward the positives of every student, the overall student population at C.C. Pinckney experiences improved social, emotional, and behavioral outcomes,” said Jullian Huey, a teacher at the school and PBIS chairperson.

The program has been a success.



“We have seen a reduction in exclusionary discipline including office discipline referrals, suspensions, and bullying,” Huey said. “Given this promising data, CCP is proud to continue celebrating the positives we see, not only in academic growth and goal setting but also social, emotional, and behavioral health.”



According to Huey, the carnival was a way to demonstrate the school’s pledge “I will be safe. I will be respectful. I will be responsible.”



The lunch on the lawn was also a success as 206 families joined their students for lunch.

