2nd Marine Aircraft Wing releases command investigation into F-35B Lightning II mishap in South Carolina on Sept. 17, 2023

The command investigation into the F-35B Lightning II mishap in South Carolina Sept. 17, 2023, has been completed by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) investigating officer and endorsed by the commanding general of 2nd MAW.



On the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2023, a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron (VMFAT) 501, 2nd MAW, crashed in South Carolina. The pilot safely ejected from the aircraft while attempting to execute a climbout during a missed approach in instrument meteorological conditions and heavy precipitation near Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. The aircraft continued to fly unmanned for 11 minutes and 21 seconds before impacting in a rural area approximately 64 nautical miles northeast of the airfield in Williamsburg County, South Carolina.



The Marine Corps thoroughly investigates all mishaps to identify the causes, learn from them, and take action to reduce the chances of future mishaps. The investigation concluded that the mishap occurred due to pilot error. The pilot incorrectly diagnosed an out-of-controlled flight emergency and ejected from a flyable aircraft, albeit during a heavy rainstorm compounded with aircraft electrical and display malfunctions.



The investigation concluded the pilot’s decision to eject was ultimately inappropriate because commanded-flight inputs were in progress at the time of ejection, standby flight instrumentation was providing accurate data, and the aircraft’s backup radio was, at least partially, functional. Furthermore, the aircraft continued to fly for an extended period after ejection.



Contributing factors to the mishap included an electrical event during flight, which induced failures of both primary radios, the transponder, the tactical air navigation system, and the instrument landing system; and the probability that the helmet-mounted display and panoramic cockpit display were not operational for at least three distinct periods. This caused the pilot to become disoriented in challenging instrument and meteorological conditions. This electrical malfunction was not related to any maintenance activities. All preventative, scheduled, and unscheduled maintenance conducted on the aircraft was correct and in keeping with established standards.



The pilot was qualified and current to conduct the scheduled flight. The flight was scheduled, planned, briefed, and conducted properly, professionally, and in accordance with applicable orders and directives. The forecasted and observed weather at the time of the mishap supported the decision to land back at Joint Base Charleston.



The investigation concludes the mishap aircraft’s extended unmanned flight was due to stability provided by the F-35’s advanced automatic flight-control systems.



The loss of positive radar contact with the mishap aircraft resulted from a failed transponder caused by the electrical malfunction and the aircraft’s eventual descent below the air-traffic control radar horizon. The loss of positive contact could also be partially attributed to the F-35B’s low-observable technology.



The crash site was located at approximately 4:45 p.m., Sept. 18, 2023. Personnel with the U.S. Navy Region Southeast On-Scene Coordinator team, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Joint Base Charleston, and 2nd MAW conducted the aircraft recovery, environmental-cleanup, and remediation efforts. Recovery and cleanup efforts began Sept. 19, 2023. The goal was for the impacted area to be free of contaminants and the conditions set for natural growth. Environmental remediation of the area included removal of affected crops, underbrush, and trees to remove the wreckage and limit further environmental impacts. The government’s environmental cleanup efforts were sufficient and in keeping with established procedures.



The Marine Corps is grateful to all Department of Defense, civilian, and government agencies for their response, assistance, and continuing efforts.



The mishap resulted in no ground-related injuries, but it did result in property damage in the form of lost forested land and crops. There were no punitive actions recommended.



You can view the command investigation here: https://www.hqmc.marines.mil/Agencies/USMC-FOIA/FRR/.

