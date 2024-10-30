Houghton Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Constructionman Apprentice Kylee Houghton graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) October 31, 2024.



Houghton, from Gilbert, Arizona, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the many opportunities the Navy will provide.



“Originally, I wanted to join for things like college, a stable income, and work experience,” Houghton said. “While those things are all still true, being here in boot camp has changed my perspective to a certain degree. I want to be a part of something bigger than myself, and the chance to serve our country is important to me. I also see this as an opportunity to grow personally in ways I might not have been able to with a regular job.”



Houghton, 18, graduated from Mesquite High School, where she was a Golden Scholar recipient for her overall academic achievements and positive character traits. In addition, she was also a member of the varsity wrestling and softball teams.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Houghton is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Houghton, is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“Being recognized has shown me that my hard work and willingness to learn is paying off,” said Houghton. “This has also made me want to work even harder to achieve my goals. When I left for boot camp, I made a promise that I would never quit on myself. Whether it was something small like ITE sessions or something big like battle stations, I always tried to put my head down and work as hard as I could. Winning the award is proof to me that I’m able to keep my promise and that I’m capable of surpassing any challenge put in front of me.”



Houghton’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Gunner’s Mate 1st Class (GM1) Dustin Jones and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class (GM1) Cristian Lazaro, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“I’ve learned something different from each of my RDCs,” she said. “My third RDC is someone I really related to. He reminded me of one of my high school coaches and knew exactly how to motivate me to work hard and push myself that little bit extra. The RDC from my brother division was also someone I looked up to. She was so brutally honest and unapologetically herself since the very beginning that I couldn’t help but be inspired but her. She is a great role model for what is achievable through hard work and her career achievements are proof of that.”



Houghton said her biggest challenge was learning how to overcome self-doubt.



“The toughest part of boot camp were those constant worries that I had, wondering if my life was headed in the right direction or if I’d made a mistake,” said Houghton. “I struggled with this a lot during those first two weeks. But as time went on and I started to succeed in different evolutions, I gained more confidence in myself and realized that I could do everything that was being asked of me. This feeling only grew toward the end of training, and I can say for certain that I know I’m on the right path. The challenging parts of life are what mean the most. I can truly say that I’m proud to be a Sailor.”



After graduation, Houghton will attend Construction Mechanic (CM) “A” School in Port Hueneme, California, where she will develop a working knowledge of basic construction skills and theories for practical applications.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2024 Date Posted: 10.31.2024 12:01 Story ID: 484322 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: GILBERT, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Houghton Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.