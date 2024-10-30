Head of JTF-CS becomes first African American female General in West Virginia Army National Guard History

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Coming up through the ranks, colleagues would consistently tell Tanya S. McGonegal that she would become a general officer one day.

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2004, the prediction became a reality when the former high school and Rutgers University track star and current commander of Joint Task Force-Civil Support, U.S. Northern Command, was promoted to Brig. Gen., becoming the first African American female to promote to the rank in the West Virginia Army National Guard.

Deputy Commander, U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command, Lt. Gen. Thomas M. Carden presided over the ceremony.

“Two themes that are a constant when looking at Tanya’s background and experience, she lives leadership and enabling others to reach their full potential,” said Carden. “She is a true utility player, able to pull teams together across [Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve] and various agencies.”

McGonegal’s promotion is another moment in a long line of firsts throughout her career. She has been the first African American female commander at every unit she’s commanded, including being the first African American and female commander of JTF-CS.

Her groundbreaking achievements extend throughout the past 26 years, starting with her enlistment in the Virginia Army National Guard in September 1997. Graduating from Virginia State Officer Candidate School as the sole female among 15 candidates in 1999, she served nearly a decade in the military police career field, contributing to missions such as Operation Noble Eagle in 2001, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, and Hurricane Katrina relief efforts in 2005.

Recognized for her strengths in relationship building, communication, multi-tasking, and organizational leadership, she served as an Executive Officer six times, and in 2012, became the first Black female to command the 151st Military Police Battalion in the West Virginia Army National Guard. Following this milestone, she held joint assignments with the Office of the Secretary of Defense and later served as Commander of the 77th Brigade Troop Command.

Brig. Gen. Michaelle M. Munger, special assistant to The Adjutant General, West Virginia National Guard, has known McGonegal for more than 11 years. They met at the gym and became friends as they both served as executive officers and would attend the same meetings. She feels that McGonegal serves as an example for young girls and what they can accomplish.

“I’m super proud of her,” said Munger. “Her effort and determination got her here, and, I think, it allows those youth to feel there’s an opportunity for them.”

In her acceptance speech, McGonegal thanked God, her family, the service members she’s served with, friends and neighbors for all their support and helping her to become who she is, and pledged to foster an environment of collaboration, innovation, integrity and respect.

“As I step into this new role, I am aware of the challenges ahead,” said McGonegal. “I am excited about the journey ahead. Together, we strive for a mission that is larger than ourselves, and I look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

Located in Mullan Hall on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, JTF-CS comprises Active Duty, Reserve, National Guard, and civilian members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines. On directive, JTF-CS mobilizes within 24 hours of notification, providing mission command to Department of Defense forces in support of civil authorities to save lives, mitigate human suffering and prevent further injury.

