Army Education Specialists Engage Attendees During 2024 National FFA Convention

The 97th Annual National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention took place at the Indiana Convention Center on October 23-26, 2024. One of the highlights of this year’s event was the United States Army’s interactive display featuring multiple exhibits. Throughout the massive booth space, over 70,000 convention attendees engaged with Army Recruiters and specialized duty Soldiers.

The annual FFA event highlighted the interests of young agricultural enthusiasts and provided a unique platform for recruiters to connect with geographically dispersed future American leaders. Amidst a bustling atmosphere, students learned a myriad of career opportunities available in the Army. Recruiters shared information regarding the added values of enlistment, including access to cutting-edge training, educational benefits, and multiple pathways to personal and professional growth.

Students were not the only attendees exposed to professional development opportunities, however. Steve Sonntag, Agriculture Technology teacher at Southwest Valley High School in Corning, Iowa has attended the National FFA Convention multiple times during his 27 years as an educator and advisor. His intention was to take advantage of the vocational training the convention offers to students and teachers alike, and remarked at how the annual event has evolved over time.

“It’s much more science-driven and technology focused now,” he says. “It’s definitely a lot more hands-on.”

Sonntag explained that students wishing to attend the convention had to meet certain criteria including active participation in their local chapter and submitting an application.

“There’s a whole process”, he states. “They have to explain why they want to go, and what they intend to get out of it.”

For Sonntag’s students, there is plenty to get out of it.

Corning, Iowa, has a population of just a little over 1,400. National FFA Convention offers students in rural communities - like those students at SVHS - a chance to learn about Army opportunities that they might not have been exposed to otherwise.

Educators took something away as well, as high school teachers and FFA advisors had the chance to delve deep into Army offerings.

Engaging in discussions with Army Education Services Specialists (ESS), advisors, parents, and chaperones were able to learn about the extensive learning opportunities available through Army programs, such as the Army’s March 2 Success course.

March 2 Success (https://www.march2success.com) is an online, self-paced program designed to improve performance on standardized tests by enhancing STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills. By understanding the transformative impact that military service has on young people, this Army program attempts to equip them with the skills and experiences that make them highly sought after by both military and civilian employers.

Keeping in line with the Army’s philosophy of providing its employees with a selection of educational resources, and highlighting the benefits that accompany continuous professional development, this no-cost, no-obligation program is available to students thirteen years of age or older.

Jacob Canter, ESS for the Chicago Recruiting Battalion, was one of several Army Civilian employees who attended the convention with the goal of sharing these details with FFA advisors.

“A lot of the educators that come to our booth are surprised that we are able to offer free SAT and ACT preparation”, Canter explained. “Programs like March 2 Success are just one of the ways we help students achieve their academic and career goals. [The Army] can help [students] succeed in the places they might not know they need help.”

Dr. Baron McCombs, ESS for the 1st Recruiting Brigade, is especially familiar with bridging the gap between Army and academia. As a retired U. S. Army Veteran, and a former school superintendent, Dr. McCombs tapped into his dual expertise in military and education to offer a unique perspective on the value of Army programs for youth development, and the significant benefits the Army offers to high school students.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to speak to some of the decision makers,”, McCombs said. “Any time you can get the word out [about these programs], it’s a good thing.”

The Army looks forward to continuing to build community relationships at the 98th Annual National FFA Convention next year. In the meantime, Soldiers will continue to discover ways empower and inspire the next generation to “Be All You Can Be”.

