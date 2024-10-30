Bavarian spirit in Baumholder: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates Oktoberfest

Courtesy Photo | The Markthalle at Berglangenbach held a German American Oktoberfest, September 27,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Markthalle at Berglangenbach held a German American Oktoberfest, September 27, which reinforced the friendship between U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the local Baumholder community. A few attendees present were Baumholder district mayor, and event host Bernd Alsfasser, Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Col. Matthew Alexander, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, Mark Colebrook, Baumholder’s deputy garrison manager and Mr. Thomas Johann, OIE board member. Photo by Bernd and Melanie Mai. see less | View Image Page

By Bernd Mai, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Host Nation Advisor, Baumholder



BAUMHOLDER, Germany - The Markthalle at Berglangenbach held a German-American Oktoberfest, September 27, which reinforced the friendship between U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the local Baumholder community.



Event host and Baumholder district mayor, Bernd Alsfasser, opened the celebration by explaining the history of Oktoberfest in Baumholder.



“Our tradition of the German American Oktoberfest began in 2005, when then-Brigadier General Michael Tucker, assistant division commander of the 1st Armored Division, hosted the first Oktoberfest in his garden,” said Alsfasser.



In 2017, the district of Baumholder took the lead in organizing the Baumholder German-American Oktoberfest, with ongoing support from Rheinland-Pfalz’s ‘Welcome in Rheinland-Pfalz’ (WIR) program and local energy supplier, OIE.



“This festival may not match Munich in size, but the spirit and atmosphere are fantastic and offers a wonderful opportunity to deepen relationships between our two nations,” said Alsfasser.



The celebration officially began with a traditional keg-tapping ceremony, initiated by Alsfasser, with support from Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Col. Matthew Alexander, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, Mark Colbrook, Baumholder’s deputy garrison manager and Mr. Thomas Johann, OIE board member.



Attendees enjoyed a Bavarian feast, complete with weisswurst, pork knuckles, pretzels, dumplings and potato salad, followed by traditional Oktoberfest games. The crowd cheered as participants lifted one-liter mugs and competed in other festive events. Winners of the competitions included Janelle Ginsburg, Kaitlyn Warders, Nicole Bier and Lindsay Black Hunt.



With Oompah music filling the Markthalle, the German American Oktoberfest united the community in a shared tradition.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.