Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bavarian spirit in Baumholder: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates Oktoberfest

    Bavarian spirit in Baumholder: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates Oktoberfest

    Courtesy Photo | The Markthalle at Berglangenbach held a German American Oktoberfest, September 27,...... read more read more

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.31.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    By Bernd Mai, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Host Nation Advisor, Baumholder

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany - The Markthalle at Berglangenbach held a German-American Oktoberfest, September 27, which reinforced the friendship between U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz and the local Baumholder community.

    Event host and Baumholder district mayor, Bernd Alsfasser, opened the celebration by explaining the history of Oktoberfest in Baumholder.

    “Our tradition of the German American Oktoberfest began in 2005, when then-Brigadier General Michael Tucker, assistant division commander of the 1st Armored Division, hosted the first Oktoberfest in his garden,” said Alsfasser.

    In 2017, the district of Baumholder took the lead in organizing the Baumholder German-American Oktoberfest, with ongoing support from Rheinland-Pfalz’s ‘Welcome in Rheinland-Pfalz’ (WIR) program and local energy supplier, OIE.

    “This festival may not match Munich in size, but the spirit and atmosphere are fantastic and offers a wonderful opportunity to deepen relationships between our two nations,” said Alsfasser.

    The celebration officially began with a traditional keg-tapping ceremony, initiated by Alsfasser, with support from Col. Jeffery Higgins, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, Col. Matthew Alexander, 16th Sustainment Brigade commander, Mark Colbrook, Baumholder’s deputy garrison manager and Mr. Thomas Johann, OIE board member.

    Attendees enjoyed a Bavarian feast, complete with weisswurst, pork knuckles, pretzels, dumplings and potato salad, followed by traditional Oktoberfest games. The crowd cheered as participants lifted one-liter mugs and competed in other festive events. Winners of the competitions included Janelle Ginsburg, Kaitlyn Warders, Nicole Bier and Lindsay Black Hunt.

    With Oompah music filling the Markthalle, the German American Oktoberfest united the community in a shared tradition.

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 10:52
    Story ID: 484309
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bavarian spirit in Baumholder: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates Oktoberfest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Bavarian spirit in Baumholder: USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates Oktoberfest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oktoberfest
    stronger together
    German American

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download