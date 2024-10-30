Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces on Station — H&HS Career Planner

    Faces on Station — H&amp;HS Career Planner

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaime Ortiz, a career planner assigned to Headquarters...... read more read more

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaime Ortiz, a career planner assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, is responsible for advising enlisted Marines on all matters pertaining to retention and career development.

    Ortiz said he is on a personal mission to retain quality service members in the Corps by providing insight, wise guidance and helpful career information.

    “When I was in the infantry, I saw a lot of good Marines get out,” Ortiz said. “The main reason I became a career planner was to help others make informed decisions based off of the many opportunities the Marine Corps provides them.”

    Ortiz serves a vital role as the commander’s primary advisor on enlisted retention matters and the liaison between the unit and Headquarters Marine Corps. He provides one-on-one counseling with Marines on the different career progression options within the Marine Corps as well as assisting with the administrative processes and documentation needed for reenlistment, extensions or lateral moves to a different primary military occupational specialty.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 10:43
    Story ID: 484307
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces on Station — H&HS Career Planner, by LCpl Lauralle Gavilanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Faces on Station — H&amp;HS Career Planner
    Faces on Station — H&amp;HS Career Planner
    Faces on Station — H&amp;HS Career Planner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Faces on Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download