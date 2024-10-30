Faces on Station — H&HS Career Planner

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaime Ortiz, a career planner assigned to Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaime Ortiz, a career planner assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, is photographed at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 23, 2024. Ortiz is a subject matter expert on Marine Corps administrative processes for reenlistment, extensions, or lateral moves to a different primary military occupational specialty, serving as an advisor to enlisted Marines and the commanding officer, and a liaison between the unit and Headquarters Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jaime Ortiz, a career planner assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, is responsible for advising enlisted Marines on all matters pertaining to retention and career development.



Ortiz said he is on a personal mission to retain quality service members in the Corps by providing insight, wise guidance and helpful career information.



“When I was in the infantry, I saw a lot of good Marines get out,” Ortiz said. “The main reason I became a career planner was to help others make informed decisions based off of the many opportunities the Marine Corps provides them.”



Ortiz serves a vital role as the commander’s primary advisor on enlisted retention matters and the liaison between the unit and Headquarters Marine Corps. He provides one-on-one counseling with Marines on the different career progression options within the Marine Corps as well as assisting with the administrative processes and documentation needed for reenlistment, extensions or lateral moves to a different primary military occupational specialty.