AMCOM Data Center becomes Business Transformation Office

The Aviation and Missile Command’s Data Analytics Center recently became the Business Transformation Office — reflecting the office's expanded mission of streamlining processes and improving decision-making through advanced technology and data management.



According to BTO Director Lisa Hirschler, it is more than just a new name; the change better represents the office’s evolving responsibilities and AMCOM’s overall digital transformation goals.



“We’re not just focused on data analytics anymore,” she said. “The BTO unites the three divisions: the Data Analytics Center, Knowledge Management and Innovation to help AMCOM become more effective and efficient in a rapidly changing environment.”



Hirschler said the divisions integrate three critical functions. The Data Analytics Center examines raw data to identify trends and guide decision-making. The Knowledge Management section organizes and shares information, so the right people have access to the right data. The Innovation section introduces new ideas and technologies to improve efficiency and solve problems more effectively.



Each area plays a vital role in how AMCOM collects, stores and processes data. By combining them, AMCOM ensures its operations are more effective and adaptable to new challenges.



"We’re building a foundation that will allow us to lead in Army readiness and innovation," Hirschler said. The change was driven by the need to eliminate outdated processes, reduce redundancies, and better align with Department of Defense goals that prioritize artificial intelligence and machine learning.



“We need to ensure that our leaders have the right information, in the right format, at the right time, to make informed decisions,” Hirschler explained. “This transformation is key to making that happen.”



AMCOM G-3/5 Strategy and Concepts Branch Chief Johnnie Bradt recently completed an introductory AMCOM data course and said, “Data literacy is a requirement for operating in the future. [The data software collection used] is a powerful tool that levels the playing field and gives all employees the capability to create visualizations that can aid in decision-making. Whether someone is creating new data or analyzing data presented to them, the training provides a baseline to understand enough to ask the right questions.”



The transformation represents more than just an internal shift; it is a command-wide initiative that requires participation from everyone.



"Every AMCOM employee has a role to play in this," Hirschler noted. "This isn’t just about one office. We need everyone on board to make this a success."



Acknowledging that the transformation presents some challenges, such as older systems and processes, Hirschler said the focus will be on streamlining those processes, improving interoperability between AMCOM and its partners, and providing predictive analytics capabilities.



She said, "This is about future-proofing AMCOM and ensuring we remain a leader in Army readiness and innovation."





Data Dictionary

Data Analytics: The process of collecting, organizing and examining raw data to gain insights and make informed decisions.



Knowledge Management: The process of collecting, organizing and sharing an organization's information and expertise to improve efficiency and decision-making.



Innovation: The introduction of new ideas, technologies, or methods to improve efficiency and solve problems.



Artificial Intelligence: Technology that allows machines to perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence, such as recognizing patterns or making decisions.



Machine Learning: A type of AI where computers learn from data and improve performance over time without being explicitly programmed.



Predictive Analytics: Using data to make predictions about future events or trends.