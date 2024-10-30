Soldier for Life in action at Fort Buchanan

Photo By Jose Lopez | As part of the installation's commitment to the success of service members from...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | As part of the installation's commitment to the success of service members from pre-enlistment to post-separation, the Fort Buchanan’s Retirement Services Office prepares service members and their families for retirement, assists survivors of military personnel who die on active duty, and serves retired soldiers, surviving spouses, and their families. Miguel Aponte is the Retirement Services Officer at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico—As part of the installation's commitment to the success of service members from pre-enlistment to post-separation, the Fort Buchanan’s Retirement Services Office prepares service members and their families for retirement, assists survivors of military personnel who die on active duty, and serves retired soldiers, surviving spouses, and their families.



Miguel Aponte is the Retirement Services Officer at the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean.

"I care for all retirees, active, reserve, and guardsman, no matter what branch of service. I am available to assist with their retirement package, among many other things," said Aponte.



Aponte’s commitment and dedication to his customers is evident in the support he provides to surviving family members after the veteran dies.



"I receive widows in my office and help them process their Survival Benefit Plan. Also, I help siblings with their benefits when they qualify,” he stated.



Aponte, also a retired veteran, reflects on the needs of his customers.



"Many customers have difficulty communicating in English. I can certainly help. It saddens me to see veterans come from miles away to change a banking account. Any retiree who has pay issues can come to me. They can stop by for assistance if they need to change their bank account or address and are not computer savvy. I have a direct line with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service," said Aponte.



The Retirement Services Office's services to the veterans and retirees in Puerto Rico and the region showcase how the installation fulfills its enduring commitment to service members and families.



The Retirement Services Office is at the installation's Welcome Center, Building 152, Patriot Blvd., Fort Buchanan. For more information, please call (787) 707-2061 or email miguel.a.apontecepeda.civ@army.mil



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enabler platform to facilitate the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.