U.S.-based Student Athletes Visit NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain - More than 70 U.S. high school wrestlers visited Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain following their participation in the International School Sports Federation’s Gymnasiade games in Manama, Bahrain, Oct. 31.



The visit allowed the athletes, parents and coaches the opportunity to interact with Sailors and observe the day-to-day operations of a forward-deployed Navy installation.



“We teach our kids that they have a personal responsibility to their physical fitness,” said Jessica Carpenter, the wrestling team coordinator and a U.S. Army veteran. “If you’re not doing what you need to do off the mat, then you won’t succeed on the mat. We think that translates really well to the professional environment - especially the military.”



Students met with firefighters from the base Fire Department, Naval Security Forces assigned to Harbor Patrol Unit and had lunch at the Blue Jacket Bistro Galley. The students and chaperones had the opportunity to man and operate a live firehose as a team, and board a 33-foot Force Protection-Medium Harbor Security Boat.



“I love Bahrain and everyone has been so nice,” said Ned Kauffman, a student athlete and wrestler from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. “I’m really grateful to be on this base and the food here has been really good. My favorite thing has been getting to shoot the firehose.”



The team competed from Oct. 28-30, ranking 5th out of 16 countries in the freestyle category, 4th out of 12 in the Greco-Roman category, and 1st out of 12 in the women’s category. Their visit to NSA Bahrain was their last major event in the Kingdom of Bahrain before returning to the U.S.



“This is a once in a lifetime experience,” said Zachary Prall, one of the wrestling team coaches. “How many times do you get to be, especially in the Middle East, on a U.S. Navy base? It’s unlike anything else I’ve seen.”



NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family.

