Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Madison Waters, of Murrieta, California, joined the U.S. Navy after graduating from Murrieta Valley High School. She deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, as a military working dog (MWD) handler where she was awarded Blue Jacket of the Quarter and meritoriously promoted to the rank of petty officer 2nd class. During her time at CLDJ, Waters earned the Navy Security Forces insignia and was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



“This deployment has given me the opportunity to grow as a Sailor and as an individual,” said Waters. “I’m proud to represent not only the security department but also the MWD community.”



Waters credits both her own efforts and the support of leadership staff for her success during her deployment.



“It’s important for Sailors to know that if they put in the hard work, they will get recognized,” said Waters. “Thank you to my amazing chain of command here at CLDJ as well as my home station. Without the help of my fellow Sailors and especially my MWD, Pablo, I wouldn't be where I am today.”



MWD’s and their handlers are critical assets for military police and special operations units serving in operational environments.



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2024 Date Posted: 10.31.2024 09:08 Story ID: 484293 Location: DJ Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recognition of Effort, by PO2 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.