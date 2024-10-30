Naval Intelligence Inducts Engineering Pioneer onto Wall of Honor

Suitland, Md. — The Naval Intelligence Community inducted the late Paul Lowell onto the Naval Intelligence Wall of Honor during a ceremony at the National Maritime Intelligence Center on Oct. 30, 2024. Members of Lowell’s family joined friends and colleagues to memorialize his contributions to Naval Intelligence.



Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes delivered welcome remarks before introducing guest speakers retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Porterfield, retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Lowell “Jake” Jacoby, and former Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Letitia Long.



Located in the NMIC T.B.M. Mason Gallery, the Naval Intelligence Wall of Honor commemorates individuals who have exhibited high achievement in the discipline of Naval Intelligence to preserve the security of the United States and the American people through pioneering efforts, exceptional leadership or valorous conduct in battle.



An inventive spirit and Naval Intelligence juggernaut, Lowell began his career in 1968, served for three decades and left a lasting impact. He served as the assistant director of the Intelligence Analysis Division at the Institute for Defense Analyses; principal deputy chief of naval research at the Office of Naval Research; director of systems at ONI; director of special projects for the Chief of Naval Operations; and assistant division director for the Reconnaissance, Electronic Warfare, Special Operations, Navy program office. Most notably, Lowell was the first civilian to both act and later be appointed to serve as the Director of Naval Intelligence by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jay Johnson.



Lowell is credited with ushering ONI into the digital age during the 1990s. Among other contributions, he led the development of the Joint Maritime Intelligence Support System, which was the standard for connectivity and interoperability between intelligence support systems within the Department of Defense. Lowell’s knowledge and expertise brought internet capabilities to ONI, making it the first agency within the Intelligence Community to adopt the emerging technology.



“His contributions to the development of new intelligence tools and technologies advanced the Navy's intelligence capabilities and helped to shape the future of Naval Intelligence,” said Brookes.



Jacoby characterized Lowell as a great advisor who balanced thoughtful advice and counsel with superb analytic skills and practical solutions, noting that he was “... compassionate and empathetic but did not let those qualities get in the way of mission accomplishment or making the hard calls.”



After retiring from the federal government, Lowell continued to be a driving force in solving some of the most complex security and scientific challenges facing the nation. He was hand selected by IDA for his knowledge and expertise and was serving as the assistant director of IDA’s Intelligence Analysis Division at the time of his passing.



“I knew him as someone who knew intelligence, technology and policy better than anyone,” said Porterfield, who worked with Lowell throughout his Naval Intelligence career and at IDA. "Paul left a lasting positive impact on so many people and an indelible legacy on everyone in this room, and we will carry on in his name."



Lowell was described by his friends and colleagues as a penultimate intelligence professional, crackerjack engineer and compassionate family man. A humble leader and someone who loved his family and nation deeply, Lowell was known for his willingness to lend a helping hand and listening ear to those he mentored.



Long credits much of her successful career in the IC to Lowell's mentorship and support. She continued to seek Lowell's advice even after moving on from Naval Intelligence to roles in the broader IC.



"I would always call Paul because I knew I'd get a straight, fulsome answer on what's best for the country, national security, and me as an individual. He knew everything about Naval Intelligence. He also knew people,” said Long. “He spent a lot of time mentoring me, and I will forever be grateful for that.”



Following the guest speakers’ remarks, Lowell’s children, Jeffrey Mitchell and Katherine Lowell, placed his portrait above a plaque inscribed with his name and most notable career achievements.



The first group of individuals named to the Naval Intelligence Wall of Honor were nominated on the basis of documented historical achievements. Subsequent additions to the wall are determined through a nomination process that includes reviews from current ONI leadership and members of the Naval Intelligence Professionals.



